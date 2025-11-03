HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

I Love LA (3 November)

I Love LA. Image: HBO Max.

Series. The eight-episode season follows an ambitious friend group who navigates life and love in LA. The series stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell. Watch the trailer.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Season 2 (3 November)

Series. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns for a magical new season packed with spellbinding bakes, enchanted challenges, and fierce competition. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), with judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, the six-episode series mixes culinary wizardry with behind-the-scenes Potter magic. Special guests from the films, including Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad, and Devon Murray, join the fun.

Happiness (4 November)

Happiness. Image: HBO Max.

Series. Set in the picturesque coastal town of Tauranga, Aotearoa New Zealand, Happiness follows Charlie Summers, a rising-star Broadway director whose scandalous secret sends him packing back to his roots. But Charlie’s return is anything but quiet. He is quickly roped into directing his mother Gaye’s amateur musical theatre production, where he turns the sleepy stage into a riotous rehearsal of redemption, reinvention and showbiz sparkle.

HBO Max: recently added

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October)

Series. Set in the terrifying world of Stephen King’s iconic IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is an HBO Original drama series that dives deeper into the dark mythology behind the infamous Pennywise. Inspired by King’s legendary novel, the eight-episode season unearths new horrors lurking beneath the surface of a town haunted by its past. Watch the trailer.

Castle Rock Seasons 1-2 (27 October)

Series. A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

11.22.63 (27 October)

11.22.63. Image: Hulu. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Jake Epping, a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F. Kennedy. However, history’s aversion to alteration and his love for the era and a woman endanger him.

Country Doctor (29 October)

Documentary. Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. Country Doctor follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

We Live in Time (1 November)

We Live In Time. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, the film follows a gifted chef and a newly single woman who, after a chance meeting, ignite a passionate love and build their dream family, until a painful secret threatens to tear them apart.

Unforgiveable (1 November)

Film. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Anna Friel, and Bobby Schofield, the film follows the Mitchell family as they confront the devastating impact of sexual abuse committed by one of their own — and the emotional turmoil that resurfaces as his release from prison looms two years later.

Lee (1 November)

Film. Kate Winslet stars as Lee Miller, a fearless war correspondent diving into the heart of World War II to expose the dark secrets of the Third Reich. But as betrayal cuts deep, she’s forced to confront shocking truths about her own past – where history and personal reckoning collide.

Also starring Andy Samberg and Alexander Skarsgård.

