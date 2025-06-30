News

 > What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 30 June to 6 July 2025 on Max.
30 Jun 2025 10:15
Paul Dalgarno
When No One Sees Us. Image: Max. 5 best new shows.

Streaming

When No One Sees Us. Image: Max. 5 best new shows.

Share Icon

Max: new this week

When No One Sees Us (30 June)

Series. In Morón de la Frontera, Spain, Sergeant Lucía Gutierrez (Maribel Verdú) sets out to investigate the connection between the unusual suicide of a local teacher and a series of strange events during the first procession of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, American army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) is sent to the nearby US Air Force base to probe the disappearance of a missing airman linked to commanding officer Colonel Seamus Hoopen.

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (3 July)

Documentary. Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, Ms. magazine revolutionised the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarising, issues.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (3 July)

Animated film (2025). In this sequel to Batman Ninja, the Batman family has returned to the present to discover that Japan has disappeared, and a giant island – Hinomoto – is now in the sky over Gotham City.

Sinners (4 July)

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max.

Film (2025). Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku. Watch the trailer.

Max: recently added

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (23 June)

Series. After arriving in the US for urgent medical treatment to save her son, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor realises she has to rely on herself, not the system, to save her son.

Starring Elodie Yung, Martha Millan and Sean Lew. Watch the trailer.

Enigma (25 June)

Enigma. Image: Max.
Enigma. Image: Max.

Documentary. Exploring transgender identity and legacy and chronicling the divergent paths of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear, and others, acclaimed filmmaker Zackary Drucker explores questions of identity and survival, revealing the disparate but intertwined stories of women whose lives helped shape trans culture and history.

My Mom Jayne (28 June)

Documentary. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie (20 June)

Sherri Papini: Caught In The Lie. Image: Max.
Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie. Image: Max.

Documentary series. When a young wife and mother goes missing in Northern California, a nationwide search is launched. Sherri Papini returns 22 days later – battered, bruised and branded – with a bizarre story about her abduction. Watch the trailer.

The Mortician (2 June)

The Mortician. Image: Max.
The Mortician. Image: Max.

Series. This three-part documentary series chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices. Watch the trailer.

Discover film, TV & games reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Tasma Walton and Hunter Page-Lochard for Reckless. Image: ScreenWest.
Industry News

Reckless: new First Nations 'tense thriller' rolls cameras in WA

Reckless, a new First Nations thriller set in WA, is coming to SBS soon.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Marton Csokas as Vic Edwards and Lila McGuire as Evonne Goolagong on the set of Goolagong. Credit: Ben King.
Industry News

Evonne Goolagong: miniseries about beloved athlete begins filming in Victoria

Goolagong, an upcoming ABC miniseries, is currently filming in Victoria.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations. Image: Disney+.
News

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations: new Australian series for Disney+

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations is the Australian food stylist's second series for Disney+.

Paul Dalgarno
The Back Side of Television Season 3. Image: Binge.
What to Watch

The Back Side of Television Season 3 review: look, laugh, learn

Eye-opening and funny, The Back Side of Television goes beyond nostalgia to offer truths about Australian culture.

Anthony Morris
Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max. New shows & films.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan, Max and more

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 30 June to 6 July 2025 on the major streaming…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login