HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

When No One Sees Us (30 June)

Series. In Morón de la Frontera, Spain, Sergeant Lucía Gutierrez (Maribel Verdú) sets out to investigate the connection between the unusual suicide of a local teacher and a series of strange events during the first procession of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, American army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) is sent to the nearby US Air Force base to probe the disappearance of a missing airman linked to commanding officer Colonel Seamus Hoopen.

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (3 July)

Documentary. Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, Ms. magazine revolutionised the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarising, issues.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (3 July)

Animated film (2025). In this sequel to Batman Ninja, the Batman family has returned to the present to discover that Japan has disappeared, and a giant island – Hinomoto – is now in the sky over Gotham City.

Sinners (4 July)

Film (2025). Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku. Watch the trailer.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (23 June)

Series. After arriving in the US for urgent medical treatment to save her son, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor realises she has to rely on herself, not the system, to save her son.

Starring Elodie Yung, Martha Millan and Sean Lew. Watch the trailer.

Enigma (25 June)

Documentary. Exploring transgender identity and legacy and chronicling the divergent paths of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear, and others, acclaimed filmmaker Zackary Drucker explores questions of identity and survival, revealing the disparate but intertwined stories of women whose lives helped shape trans culture and history.

My Mom Jayne (28 June)

Documentary. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie (20 June)

Documentary series. When a young wife and mother goes missing in Northern California, a nationwide search is launched. Sherri Papini returns 22 days later – battered, bruised and branded – with a bizarre story about her abduction. Watch the trailer.

The Mortician (2 June)

Series. This three-part documentary series chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices. Watch the trailer.