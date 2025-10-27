HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October)

Series. Set in the terrifying world of Stephen King’s iconic IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is an HBO Original drama series that dives deeper into the dark mythology behind the infamous Pennywise. Inspired by King’s legendary novel, the eight-episode season unearths new horrors lurking beneath the surface of a town haunted by its past. Watch the trailer.

Castle Rock Seasons 1-2 (27 October)

Series. A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

11.22.63 (27 October)

11.22.63. Image: Hulu. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Jake Epping, a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F. Kennedy. However, history’s aversion to alteration and his love for the era and a woman endanger him.

Country Doctor (29 October)

Documentary. Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. Country Doctor follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

HBO Max: recently added

The Fastest Woman on Earth (20 October)

Documentary. Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, the film chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

Longmire Seasons 1-6 (20 October)

Longmire. Image: A&E. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

Expedition Unknown Season 15 (21 October)

Documentary Series. An archeologist travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from throughout time.

Exterminate All The Brutes (21 October)

Documentary Series. Through time, into the darkest hours of humanity, the documentary deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa and its impact today.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October)

Documentary. On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (22 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Leaving Las Vegas (25 October)

Leaving Las Vegas. Image: United Artists / Lumiére Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.