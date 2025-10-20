News

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 20 October to 26 October 2025 on HBO Max with this guide.
20 Oct 2025 15:00
Leah J. Williams
Streaming

Share Icon

HBO Max: new this week

The Fastest Woman on Earth (20 October)

Documentary. Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, the film chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

Longmire Seasons 1-6 (20 October)

Longmire. Image: A&E. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

Expedition Unknown Season 15 (21 October)

Documentary Series. An archeologist travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from throughout time.

Exterminate All The Brutes (21 October)

Documentary Series. Through time, into the darkest hours of humanity, the documentary deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa and its impact today.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October)

Documentary. On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (22 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Leaving Las Vegas (25 October)

Leaving Las Vegas. Image: United Artists / Lumiére Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue.

HBO Max: recently added

Escape from New York (18 October)

Film. In a dystopian 1997, a soldier-turned-bank robber is tasked with rescuing the U.S. President after he crashes into Manhattan, which has been turned into a giant maximum security prison.

Starring Kurt Russell.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 (17 October)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Image: CBS. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The sequel to Young Sheldon follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

The Chair Company (13 October)

Series. From the twisted minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin comes a wildly unpredictable new comedy series. Over eight episodes, the story follows a suburban family man whose life unravels after a humiliating mishap at work. What begins as a personal crisis quickly spirals into something far stranger, as he stumbles into a far-reaching conspiracy he can’t ignore. Watch the trailer.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

