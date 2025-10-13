HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

The Chair Company (13 October)

Series. From the twisted minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin comes a wildly unpredictable new comedy series. Over eight episodes, the story follows a suburban family man whose life unravels after a humiliating mishap at work. What begins as a personal crisis quickly spirals into something far stranger, as he stumbles into a far-reaching conspiracy he can’t ignore. Watch the trailer.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (14 October)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Image: The CW. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter must recruit a ragtag team of heroes and villains to help prevent an apocalypse that could impact not only Earth, but all of time.

Baby Assassins Everyday! (17 October)

Series. Two roommates. One deadly secret. Chisato Sugimoto and Mahiro Fukagawa live quiet, ordinary lives – or so it seems. Beneath the surface, they’re elite assassins contracted by a covert organisation. Chisato is charming and calculated; Mahiro, brilliant but emotionally distant. Together, they balance part-time jobs with precision kills, hiding in plain sight while navigating a world built on deception.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 (17 October)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Image: CBS. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The sequel to Young Sheldon follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

An Intimate Night with Adam Pally (18 October)

Comedy Special. Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth and his guitar in a one-time-only performance. Watch the trailer.

Escape from New York (18 October)

Film. In a dystopian 1997, a soldier-turned-bank robber is tasked with rescuing the U.S. President after he crashes into Manhattan, which has been turned into a giant maximum security prison.

Starring Kurt Russell.

HBO Max: recently added

The Alabama Solution (11 October)

Documentary. In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here that are being kept secret from the public. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of the nation’s deadliest prison system.

Like Water for Chocolate (10 October)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Star-crossed lovers Tita and Pedro’s romance is thwarted by her family’s traditions, forcing Tita to navigate magic and flavours in the kitchen as she fights for love and embraces her destined path.

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (6 October)

Animated Series. In Elmore, reality bends and family life gets weird. Gumball pulls Darwin, Anais, and the whole town into adventures – from fighting evil fast food to dealing with an AI crushing on his mom. The show’s so wild, it needed a new name. Watch the trailer.

Inland Empire (4 October)

Inland Empire. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal.

Mulholland Drive (4 October)

Film. After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.