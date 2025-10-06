HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (6 October)

Animated Series. In Elmore, reality bends and family life gets weird. Gumball pulls Darwin, Anais, and the whole town into adventures – from fighting evil fast food to dealing with an AI crushing on his mom. The show’s so wild, it needed a new name. Watch the trailer.

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (7 October)

Documentary. An in-depth look at the works of up-and-coming Black visual artists.

The Casual Vacancy (8 October)

Series. The citizens of the small British town of Pagford fight for the spot on the parish council after Barry Fairbrother dies.

Like Water for Chocolate (10 October)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Star-crossed lovers Tita and Pedro’s romance is thwarted by her family’s traditions, forcing Tita to navigate magic and flavours in the kitchen as she fights for love and embraces her destined path.

The Alabama Solution (11 October)

Documentary. In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here that are being kept secret from the public. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of the nation’s deadliest prison system.

HBO Max: recently added

Inland Empire (4 October)

Inland Empire. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal.

Mulholland Drive (4 October)

Film. After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Mockumentary Series. Beloved broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returns to British soil after a year in Saudi Arabia, ready to reconnect with home. But what begins as a straightforward homecoming documentary takes an unexpected turn when Alan realises that life in Norwich isn’t quite as comforting as he’d hoped. Something’s off. As he grapples with his own discontent, the series becomes a deeper and often hilarious exploration of the national mood. Watch the trailer.

Chopper (4 October)

Film. To mark its 25th anniversary, HBO Max is revisiting the explosive Australian crime drama Chopper, the gripping true story of one of the country’s most notorious criminals, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. A violent and darkly charismatic figure, Chopper’s life of crime, drugs, and infamy is brought to life in a career-defining performance by Eric Bana.

Charlotte’s Web (2 October)

Charlotte’s Web. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. Bringing to life once again one of the most cherished stories of all time, this animated retelling of Charlotte’s Web is from Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (Ghostwriter) and executive produced in collaboration with Sesame Workshop. Watch the trailer.

Starring Amy Adams, Elijah Wood, Jean Smart, Cynthia Erivo, Danny Trejo, and Randall Park.

