HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (29 September)

Documentary Series. Psychopaths try to impersonate normal humans, but they reveal themselves through their own words, telltale signs, and often criminal actions.

Paddington (1 October)

Film. A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Paddington 2 (1 October)

Paddington 2. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Paddington in Peru (1 October)

Film. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens.

When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible. With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will every forget. Watch the trailer.

The Middle Seasons 1-9 (1 October)

Series. The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the town of Orson, Indiana.

Charlotte’s Web (2 October)

Charlotte’s Web. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. Bringing to life once again one of the most cherished stories of all time, this animated retelling of Charlotte’s Web is from Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (Ghostwriter) and executive produced in collaboration with Sesame Workshop. Watch the trailer.

Starring Amy Adams, Elijah Wood, Jean Smart, Cynthia Erivo, Danny Trejo, and Randall Park.

Mean Girl Murders (2 October)

Documentary Series. This series showcases the inner workings of cliques, backbiting and cruel intentions.

Spooked: Ireland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Vogue Williams presents this paranormal investigation programme. The former model turned presenter leads a team of paranormal experts investigating some of Ireland’s most haunted locations.

Spooked: Scotland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Gail Porter leads a team of experienced paranormal experts to explore some of Scotland’s most haunted locations.

Chopper (4 October)

Film. To mark its 25th anniversary, HBO Max is revisiting the explosive Australian crime drama Chopper, the gripping true story of one of the country’s most notorious criminals, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. A violent and darkly charismatic figure, Chopper’s life of crime, drugs, and infamy is brought to life in a career-defining performance by Eric Bana.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Mockumentary Series. Beloved broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returns to British soil after a year in Saudi Arabia, ready to reconnect with home. But what begins as a straightforward homecoming documentary takes an unexpected turn when Alan realises that life in Norwich isn’t quite as comforting as he’d hoped. Something’s off. As he grapples with his own discontent, the series becomes a deeper and often hilarious exploration of the national mood. Watch the trailer.

Inland Empire (4 October)

Film. As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal.

Mulholland Drive (4 October)

Film. After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

HBO Max: recently added

21 Jump Street (27 September)

21 Jump Street. Image: Columbia Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (25 September)

Reality Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive eighth season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

