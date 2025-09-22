HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Brilliant Minds. Image: NBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Dr. Oliver Wolf returns, leading his team of sharp-witted interns through groundbreaking neurological cases that blur the line between science and mystery. But this season, the greatest puzzle may be personal: Oliver’s estranged father, the brilliant but enigmatic Dr. Noah Wolf, resurfaces – carrying secrets and a baffling illness that could change everything Oliver thought he knew.

Starring Zachary Quinto.

The Devil is Busy (24 September)

Documentary. At an Atlanta abortion clinic besieged by protesters, the director of operations, Tracy, takes necessary risks to safeguard staff and patients.

A Body in the Basement (24 September)

Documentary Series. These bone-chilling true-crime stories of murder explore crimes in which the victims’ dead bodies are found in the basement of a home. The location might be their own home, or the killer’s home, or an abandoned building.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (24 September)

Documentary. The life of baseball legend Willie Mays is explored in this film that looks back at his childhood and his meteoric rise in baseball.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (25 September)

Reality Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive eighth season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Painting with John Season 3 (25 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques.

The Day Sports Stood Still (25 September)

Documentary. A look at the sports world’s shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the prominent role of athletes in the reckoning with racial injustice.

Krypto Saves the Day (26 September)

Animated Series. Follows Superman’s dog Krypto as he uses his superpowers to tackle everyday adventures and rescues around Metropolis. Watch the trailer.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (27 September)

Film. Brother and sister duo Hansel and Gretel are professional witch-hunters who help innocent villagers. One day they stumble upon a case that could hold the key to their past.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton, and Peter Stormare.

21 Jump Street (27 September)

21 Jump Street. Image: Columbia Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

22 Jump Street (27 September)

Film. After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt and Jenko when they go deep undercover at a local college.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

HBO Max: recently added

RoboCop (20 September)

Film. In 2028 Detroit, when Alex Murphy, a loving husband, father and good cop, is critically injured in the line of duty, the multinational conglomerate OmniCorp sees their chance for a part-man, part-robot police officer.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, and Michael Keaton.

Tomb Raider (20 September)

Tomb Raider. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father, Lord Richard Croft disappeared.

Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, and Walton Goggins.

Human vs Hamster (19 September)

Reality Series. A light and irreverent competition show where groups of people go head-to-head with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts and agility to find out, ‘who is the superior species: humans or hamsters?’ Watch the trailer.

Mermicorno: Starfall (15 September)

Mermicorno: Starfall. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. A group of enchanting mermaid-unicorns, known as Mermicornos, come together on a quest to save their ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot. Watch the trailer.

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.