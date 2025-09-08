HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Task (8 September)

Task. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Task is a gripping new HBO Original drama that follows an elite FBI task force formed to dismantle a dangerous string of violent robberies spreading through the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Leading the charge is seasoned agent Tom Quigley, who finds himself locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with a seemingly ordinary family man hiding explosive secrets. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.

Gold Rush: White Water Season 9 (11 September)

Reality Series. The Dakota Boys assemble a team of divers, mountaineers, and mechanics to explore uncharted plunge pools in white water rapids, using suction dredges in treacherous conditions where a mistake could prove fatal.

The Idaho College Murders (11 September)

Documentary. With insight from investigative journalists and criminal experts, explores the horrific crime that claimed the lives of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Painting With John Season 1 (11 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques. Watch the trailer.

Salvage Hunters Season 17 (12 September)

Reality Series. Drew Pritchard is a modern-day treasure hunter.

Rocky 3 (13 September)

Film. Rocky faces the ultimate challenge from a powerful new contender, and must turn to a former rival to help regain his throne as the undisputed fighting champion.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 4 (13 September)

Rocky IV. Image: United Artists. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Rocky Balboa proudly holds the world heavyweight boxing championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago, a six-foot-six, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Street Outlaws: Locals Only Season 2 (13 September)

Reality Series. Follows drivers as they race against each other in a single elimination challenge to win a prize of USD $5,000.

HBO Max: recently added

Rocky (6 September)

Rocky. Image: United Artists. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (5 September)

Documentary Series. The series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Watch the trailer.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (2 September)

Documentary Series. This four-part docuseries offers extensive insight into Jodi Hildebrandt’s rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions program – and how that program led her to Franke and laid the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.

Brian and Maggie (1 September)

Series. It is 1989. Margaret Thatcher has been Britain’s Prime Minister for ten years. The Iron Lady is to face her old friend, much-feared inquisitor Brian Walden. The interview becomes a sensation. After it is over, Thatcher will never speak to Walden again. And a chain of events will have been set in motion that ultimately leads to her resignation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.

