HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Alma’s Not Normal Seasons 1 & 2 (25 August)

Series. If she can’t be normal, she’ll at least be fabulous. Wild child Alma and her clan of eccentric, unruly women aim to make waves in Bolton. Starring Sophie Willan.

Supergirl Season 6 (25 August)

Supergirl. Image: The CW. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Based on the DC character, Supergirl aka Kara Danvers, decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be. Starring Melissa Benoist.

Lady and the Dale (26 August)

Documentary Series. Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur rose to prominence with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss (28 August)

Documentary Series. The controversial kiss from former Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to top goal scorer Jenni Hermoso created a huge scandal back in 2023 and set the scene for an epic showdown in Madrid’s ‘Audiencia Nacional’ court in 2025. This is the inside story of one of Spain’s biggest trials, featuring exclusive access to Rubiales and his legal team, as they prepare for a court case that could see Rubiales serve a jail sentence of up to two and a half years.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August)

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. While her husband leaves home everyday to work in a top secret facility, a young 1950s housewife begins to question her life when she notices strange behaviour from the other wives in the neighbourhood.

HBO Max: recently added

Magic Mike (23 August)

Film. A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money. Starring Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Alex Pettyfer, and Matthew McConaughey.

The Beekeper (23 August)

Film. A former operative of a powerful organisation embarks on a brutal campaign for vengeance. Starring Jason Statham.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: DC Studios. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Cena, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks.

Welcome to Plathville Season 7 (21 August)

Reality Series. A conservative family of 11 face changes as new members enter the family dynamic from outside their isolation farm in southern Georgia.

Animals on Drugs (20 August)

Documentary Series. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante investigates how human drugs are infiltrating ecosystems and intoxicating animals – from meth-exposed gators in Florida to drug-fuelled bears and Colombia’s cocaine hippos – uncovering the bizarre consequences of our vices on the natural world.

American Monster: Abuse of Power (18 August)

American Monster: Abuse of Power. Image: Arrow Media. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary Series. Power corrupted them into evil. Follow investigations of horrifying modern crimes where authority figures abused their positions, revealing disturbing truths behind their actions.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.