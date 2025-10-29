HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

HBO Max: new in November 2025

We Live in Time (1 November)

We Live In Time. Image: StudioCanal. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, the film follows a gifted chef and a newly single woman who, after a chance meeting, ignite a passionate love and build their dream family, until a painful secret threatens to tear them apart.

Unforgiveable (1 November)

Film. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Anna Friel, and Bobby Schofield, the film follows the Mitchell family as they confront the devastating impact of sexual abuse committed by one of their own — and the emotional turmoil that resurfaces as his release from prison looms two years later.

Lee (1 November)

Film. Kate Winslet stars as Lee Miller, a fearless war correspondent diving into the heart of World War II to expose the dark secrets of the Third Reich. But as betrayal cuts deep, she’s forced to confront shocking truths about her own past – where history and personal reckoning collide.

Also starring Andy Samberg and Alexander Skarsgård.

I Love LA (3 November)

I Love LA. Image: HBO Max.

Series. The eight-episode season follows an ambitious friend group who navigates life and love in LA. The series stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell. Watch the trailer.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Season 2 (3 November)

Series. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns for a magical new season packed with spellbinding bakes, enchanted challenges, and fierce competition. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), with judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, the six-episode series mixes culinary wizardry with behind-the-scenes Potter magic. Special guests from the films, including Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad, and Devon Murray, join the fun.

Happiness (4 November)

Happiness. Image: HBO Max.

Series. Set in the picturesque coastal town of Tauranga, Aotearoa New Zealand, Happiness follows Charlie Summers, a rising-star Broadway director whose scandalous secret sends him packing back to his roots. But Charlie’s return is anything but quiet. He is quickly roped into directing his mother Gaye’s amateur musical theatre production, where he turns the sleepy stage into a riotous rehearsal of redemption, reinvention and showbiz sparkle.

Mitchell and Webb are Not Helping (11 November)

Series. Mitchell and Webb are back with a brand-new sketch show. Will it help fix the world? No! Will it all result in funny and very sweary sketch comedy? That’s a matter of opinion!

The Crime of the Century (12 November)

Miniseries. A searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates.

The Seduction (14 November)

The Seduction. Image: HBO Max.

Series. To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional and sexual freedom in a world where women had little.

Thoughts and Prayers (19 November)

This arresting yet sobering feature documentary captures the current landscape of America’s school safety rituals: where classrooms double as tactical training grounds, bullet-proof backpacks become armour, and conferences showcase the latest survival gadgets for a nation where mass shootings have become a part of everyday life.

Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the film traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators, raising important questions – what are the unintended consequences of intense preparations? How does a focus on combatting violence potentially obscure efforts to treat the causes of gun violence and seek prevention?

Love, Lizzo (24 November)

Film. Follows Lizzo’s life from her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise. Having an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (27 November)

Mini series. Follows the investigation of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer accused of murdering his wife and his son Paul on the night of June 7, 2021.

Holiday Harmony (29 November)

Film. A likeable and talented underdog gets momentarily sidelined from chasing her musical dreams when her van breaks down in a welcoming small town just before Christmas.

Wild Cherry (TBC November)

Wild Cherry. Image: HBO Max/BBC.

Series. Created and written by BAFTA-award winning Nicôle Lecky, Wild Cherry is a coming-of-age drama for both mothers and daughters as they navigate privilege, power and social media.

Starring Eve Best, Carmen Ejogo, Imogen Faires and newcomer Amelia May, in addition to Nicôle Lecky, Sophie Winkleman, James Murray, Nathaniel Martello-White, Jason York, Isabelle Allen, Catriona Chandler and Tara Webb.

