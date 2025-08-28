Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Disney+ & ESPN: new in September 2025

Suits Seasons 1-9 (1 September)

Suits. Image: USA Network. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

Superstore Seasons 1-6 (1 September)

Series. A look at the lives of employees at a big box store.

FIBA Eurobasket (1 September)

Live Sports. FIBA Eurobasket will air on the following dates:

Group stage continues (1 September)

Round of 16 (6 September)

Quarter-Finals (10 September)

Semi-Finals (12 September)

3rd Place & Final (15 September)

Lilo & Stitch (3 September)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the found family that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i. Watch the trailer.

Reminder (3 September)

Series. Two heartbroken professionals – an architect and an editor – meet by coincidence after their relationships end. A mysterious phone message brings them together, sparking an unexpected romance and healing journey.

Blood & Myth (4 September)

Blood & Myth. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary. In a native Alaskan town, a respected actor Iñupiaq becomes a fugitive after a series of violent crimes. Upon being captured, he assures that the Iñukuns, mythical beings of his culture, influenced his actions. Watch the trailer.

National Football League (5 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 NFL season begins with six games across week one. Includes the following rounds:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5 September)

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders (8 September)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers (8 September)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (8 September)

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears (9 September)

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers (12 September)

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys (15 September)

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets (15 September)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (15 September)

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings (15 September)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans (16 September)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders (16 September)

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills (19 September)

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants (21 September)

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals (26 September)

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys (29 September)

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins (30 September)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos (30 September)

UFC Fight Night (7 September)

Live Sports. Imavov vs Borralho.

College Football (7 September)

Live Sports. The season comprises the following rounds:

Michigan vs Oklahoma (7 September)

Colorado vs Houston (13 September)

Colorado vs Houston (14 September)

Florida vs. LSU (14 September)

Notre Dame vs Arkansas (28 September)

Alabama vs Georgia (28 September)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

Starring Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

WBNA (10 September)

Live Sports. Rounds include:

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever (10 September)

Playoffs commence (14 September)

Tempest (10 September)

Series. A former diplomat uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Breslau (12 September)

Breslau. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. The eight-part crime drama is set in Breslau in year 1936. The 11th Olympic Games are approaching, and the eyes of the entire world are turned towards the capital of the Third Reich. Meanwhile, in Breslau, a brutal murder takes place which may ruin the whole propaganda campaign and disrupt the great sports event.

Call My Agent: Berlin (12 September)

Series. This series tells the story of the ‘Stern’ actors agency and its agents. They manage the whims and airs and graces of their celebrity clients.

Noche UFC (14 September)

Live Sports. Lopes vs Silva.

Futurama Season 13 (16 September)

Animated Series. Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy, is accidentally frozen in 1999 and thawed out on New Year’s Eve 2999.

High Potential Season 2 (17 September)

High Potential. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. A single mom with three kids helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a police department cleaner.

Starring Kaitlin Olson.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 (17 September)

Series. A New York firefighter relocates to Austin, Texas with his son, where he works to save people’s lives while trying to solve his own personal problems.

Starring Rob Lowe.

National Basketball League (18 September)

Live Sports. Season includes:

Tasmania JackJumpers vs Melbourne United (18 September)

New Zealand Breakers vs Brisbane Bullets (19 September)

South East Melbourne Phoenix vs Cairns Taipans (20 September)

Perth Wildcats vs Tasmania JackJumpers (20 September)

Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers (21 September)

Melbourne United vs South East Melbourne Phoenix (25 September)

Cairns Taipans vs Brisbane Bullets (26 September)

New Zealand Breakers vs Perth Wildcats (27 September)

Illawarra Hawks vs Tasmania JackJumpers (27 September)

Sydney Kings vs Cairns Taipans (28 September)

Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets (28 September)

Swiped (19 September)

Film. Inspired by the provocative real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James.

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (19 September)

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Image: Disney / Lucasfilm. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. A new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig and Dev Greebling must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (21 September)

Documentary. Explores the 1990s all-female music festival Lilith Fair.

FX’s The Lowdown (24 September)

Series. The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ethan Hawke.

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma (24 September)

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary Series. Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

Project Runway Season 21 (26 September)

Reality Series. Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel.

UFC Fight Night (28 September)

Ulberg vs Reyes (Live from Perth).

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (29 September)

Documentary Series. Explores the death of Ellen Greenberg, initially ruled a suicide, her family insists she was murdered.

Chad Powers (30 September)

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Watch the trailer.

Starring Glen Powell.

Disney+: new episodes in September 2025

In addition to the above shows, Disney+ subscribers will also get new episodes of the following shows throughout September:

FX’s Alien: Earth

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Twelve

Travelling with Snow Man

Pupstruction

