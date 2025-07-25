Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Disney+ & ESPN: new in August 2025

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

The Out-Of-Towners (1 August)

Film. Ohio sales executive George Kellerman accepts a higher position within the company and travels to New York City with his wife Gwen for his job interview. But things start badly and only grow worse in Neil Simon’s dark urban comedy.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1 August)

Film. A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (1 August)

Film. An eight-year-old boy genius and his friends must rescue their parents after the adults are abducted by aliens.

Naming the Dead (3 August)

Documentary Series. There are 50,000 bodies lying unnamed and unmourned across America with no way of identifying them, until now. This powerful new series follows the DNA Doe Project – a leading organisation in genetic investigation and identification – as they partner with law enforcement agencies to solve the coldest of cases, name these unidentified bodies, and bring resolution to families across the country.

UFC: Fight Night (3 August)

Albazi vs Taira.

Little League World Series (3 August)

Regionals.

King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Series. King of the Hill returns with a brand new ‘legacy’ season.

WNBA (4 August)

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 (5 August)

Basketball Tournament. Kicks off with New Zealand vs Iraq. Set to be followed by these matchups:

Australia vs Korea (6 August)

Philippines vs New Zealand (8 August)

Lebanon vs Australia (9 August)

Chinese Taipei vs New Zealand, Qatar vs Australia (10 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (12 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (13 August)

Quarter-Finals (14 August)

Quarter-Finals (15 August)

Semi-Finals (17 August)

3rd Place & Final (18 August)

UFC: Fight Night (5 August)

Dolidze vs Hernandez.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 (6 August)

Disney+ Series. The daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 (6 August)

Series. Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when a mysterious evil threatens to destroy Paris.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August)

Reservation Dogs. Image: FX/Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 (6 August)

Documentary Series. An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Docuementary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (8 August)

Comedy Special. In his second hourlong standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph Barbosa shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.

Eredivisie (9 August)

Dutch Football League.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (12 August)

Disney+ Series. Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses – Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho – as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Alien: Earth. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

Big City Greens Season 4 (13 August)

Series. The adventurous life of Cricket Green, a country boy who moves with his family from their rural farm to a modern metropolis.

WNBA (13 August)

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 9-13 (14 August)

Series. A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

WNBA (14 August)

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm.

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

UFC: Fight Night (23 August)

Walker vs Zhang.

Twelve (23 August)

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide. Watch the trailer.

NCAA: College Football (24 August)

Kicks off with UC Davis vs Mercer and North Carolina Central vs Southern. Followed by:

Boise State vs South Florida, Nebraska vs Cincinnati (29 August)

Georgia Tech vs Colorado (30 August)

Mississippi vs Southern Miss (31 August)

Syracuse vs Tennessee (31 August)

Marshall vs Georgia (31 August)

Alabama vs Florida State (31 August)

LSU vs Clemson (31 August)

UTSA vs Texas A&M (31 August)

California vs Oregon State (31 August)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. The intrepid Shipwreck Hunters Australia team of Ryan, Johnny, Nush, Andre, and Ash are back, launching six more epic missions along Australia’s treasure coast. The highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet to explore rich maritime stories of our past and make breakthrough discoveries.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern (27 August)

Disney+ Shorts. Music videos featuring Ariel of The Little Mermaid.

Australian Ice Hockey League (29 August)

From 29-31 August.

Chuck & Tito airs the same day.



You can also expect new episodes of the following shows on Disney+ in August 2025: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Bob’s Burgers, Traveling with Snow Man, Low Life, The Nice Guy, Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Bullet Bullet, The Ultimate Fighter, Big City Greens, and SuperKitties.

