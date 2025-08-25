Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Thunderbolts* (27 August)

Film. Thunderbolts* is an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Documentary Series. The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton – are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast.

With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, this highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet. They explore maritime stories of our past and make some unbelievable, breakthrough discoveries.

Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, which include the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank, the team are more determined than ever to unearth the treasures that lie beneath the ocean. Watch the trailer.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern (27 August)

Disney+ Shorts. Music videos featuring Ariel of The Little Mermaid.

Australian Ice Hockey League (29 August)

From 29-31 August.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Twelve (23 August)

Twelve. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide. Twelve is about the fight between the 12 angels and a group of evil spirits trying to awaken their sealed power to conquer the Korean Peninsula. Watch the trailer.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Starring Samara Weaving, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free. Watch the trailer.

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Limitless: Live Better Now. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Disney+ and ESPN streaming guides on ScreenHub.