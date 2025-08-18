Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free. Watch the trailer.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Starring Samara Weaving, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

UFC: Fight Night (23 August)

Walker vs Zhang.

Twelve (23 August)

Twelve. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide. Watch the trailer.

NCAA: College Football (24 August)

Kicks off with UC Davis vs Mercer and North Carolina Central vs Southern. Followed by:

Boise State vs South Florida, Nebraska vs Cincinnati (29 August)

Georgia Tech vs Colorado (30 August)

Mississippi vs Southern Miss (31 August)

Syracuse vs Tennessee (31 August)

Marshall vs Georgia (31 August)

Alabama vs Florida State (31 August)

LSU vs Clemson (31 August)

UTSA vs Texas A&M (31 August)

California vs Oregon State (31 August)

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Limitless: Live Better Now. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 9-13 (14 August)

Series. A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Alien: Earth. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. Watch the trailer.

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Documentary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

