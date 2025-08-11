Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (12 August)

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses – Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho – as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. Watch the trailer.

Big City Greens Season 4 (13 August)

Series. The adventurous life of Cricket Green, a country boy who moves with his family from their rural farm to a modern metropolis.

WNBA (13 August)

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 9-13 (14 August)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Image: E!. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

WNBA (14 August)

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm.

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Documentary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August)

Reservation Dogs. Image: FX/Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Series. King of the Hill returns with a brand new legacy season, which has been receiving rave reviews for how it modernises and adapts the original, much-loved story.

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Disney+ and ESPN streaming guides on ScreenHub.