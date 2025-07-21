Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (21 July)

Reality series. A close Larry Rudolph, a dentist and big-game hunter who made the choice between his wife and mistress.

Australia Tour of West Indies (21 July)

ESPN. 1st T20 (Jamaica).

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Disney+.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

Australia Tour of West Indies (23 July)

ESPN. 2nd T20 (Jamaica).

WNBA (23 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty/ Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces.

Australia Tour of West Indies (26 July)

ESPN. 3rd T20 (St. Kitts).

Australia Tour of West Indies (27 July)

ESPN: 4th T20 (St. Kitts).

Disney+: recently added

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Image: Disney+.

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Bear Season 4 (26 June)

The Bear Season 4. Image: Disney+.

Series. The return of the hit show about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season 4 finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss–Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Watch the trailer.