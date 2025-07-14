Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (14 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Indonesia vs New Zealand/ Group Stage: Japan vs Australia.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (16 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: China vs New Zealand

America’s Funniest Home Videos Seasons 13-15 (17 July)

Series. Humorous home videos submitted by viewers.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (18 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final Qualification.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (19 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (19 July)

ESNP. Skills competition.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (20 July)

ESPN. 3rd Place & Final

UFC: UFC 318 (20 July)

ESPN. Holloway vs Poirier 3.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (20 July)

ESPN. All Star Game.

Disney+: recently added

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Image: Disney+.

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Bear Season 4 (26 June)

The Bear Season 4. Image: Disney+.

Series. The return of the hit show about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season 4 finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss–Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Watch the trailer.