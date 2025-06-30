Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup (2 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Australia vs France.

CONCACAF: Gold Cup (3 July)

ESPN. Semi-Finals.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (5 July)

ESPN. This year’s annual American hot dog eating competition.

NBA Summer League (6 July)

ESPN: Starts 6 July.

Disney+: recently added

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Bear Season 4 (26 June)

The Bear Season 4. Image: Disney+.

Series. The return of the hit show about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season 4 finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss–Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Watch the trailer.

The Incredible Hulk (20 June)

The Incredible Hulk. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.

Film (2008). In this Marvel Studio’s superhero film, Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk through gamma radiation and the military intends to capitalise on his transformative abilities for its ‘super soldier’ program. But Banner goes AWOL in an attempt to cure himself.

Starring Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth and William Hurt. Watch the trailer.

Call Her Alex (10 June)

Series. What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper’s evolution – from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Watch the trailer.

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Predator: Killer of Killers. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers. Watch the trailer.