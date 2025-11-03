Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

All’s Fair (4 November)

All’s Fair. Image: Disney+.

Series. A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game – they change it.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. Watch the trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (5 November)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Image: 20th Century Studios/ Marvel Studios. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Set against the backdrop of a ’60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.

Fire & Water: Making the Avatar Films (7 November)

Limited series. The two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar-winning box office phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water and a first look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

The filmmakers traveled from Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Shasta Lake, and the Channel Islands to the Bahamas, Hawaii, and New Zealand, to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank. Watch the trailer.

NBL (8 November)

S.E. Melbourne Phoenix vs Melbourne United.

Disney+ & ESPN: coming soon

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 (13 November)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. #Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?

Watch the trailer.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails (14 November)

Series. Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (14 November)

Film. American Christmas comedy film directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It stars the Jonas Brothers (Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas) and Chloe Bennet.

Watch the trailer.

Women’s Champions League (21 November)

Chelsea vs. Barcelona.

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (21 November)

TV special. Sebastian Maniscalco’s newest comedy special tackles modern life’s absurdities, will be filmed during his record-setting ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (29 October)

Anime Series. Lost in a dark fairy tale realm, Yu enrolls at a magical academy where ghosts roam freely and students battle for supremacy in an upcoming supernatural competition. Inspired by classic Disney stories and characters. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (29 October)

Star Wars: Visions. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Anime Series. An anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1 November)

Film. A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

