Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (29 October)

Anime Series. Lost in a dark fairy tale realm, Yu enrolls at a magical academy where ghosts roam freely and students battle for supremacy in an upcoming supernatural competition. Inspired by classic Disney stories and characters. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (29 October)

Star Wars: Visions. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Anime Series. An anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers (20 October)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions (21 October)

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks (21 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers (24 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. A suspenseful and seductive psychological thriller that reimagines the classic film and unravels the illusion of domestic bliss with chilling precision. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, an upscale suburban mom brings a new nanny into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe.

Pirates: Behind the Legends (22 October)

Documentary Series. From legendary John Ward, immortalised in fiction as Jack Sparrow, and English explorer Francis Drake; branded Pirates by their enemies but heroes by their comrades, to the notorious Pirates of the Caribbean shrouded in myth. Watch the trailer.

Top Guns: The Next Generation (22 October)

Top Guns: The Next Generation. Image: National Geographic. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary Series. Follows a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots. Watch the trailer.

NBA (22 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Opening Night: Double Header (22 October)

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Cairns vs Perth (22 October)

New Zealand vs Brisbane (23 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Sydney (23 October)

Cairns vs Melbourne (24 October)

Brisbane vs S.E Melbourne (25 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (25 October)

Melbourne vs Adelaide (26 October)

Sydney vs Tasmania (26 October)

The Kardashians Season 7 (23 October)

Reality Series. The Kardashian-Jenners are back, and it feels like old times! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are diving head-first into the drama, the hustle, and the heart. They must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before. Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy.

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins (24 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Sydney Flames vs Southside Melbourne Flyers (24 October)

Geelong Venom vs Adelaide Lightning (25 October)

Canberra Capitals vs Townsville Fire (25 October)

MLB: World Series (25 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

