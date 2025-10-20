Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers (20 October)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions (21 October)

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks (21 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers (24 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. A suspenseful and seductive psychological thriller that reimagines the classic film and unravels the illusion of domestic bliss with chilling precision. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, an upscale suburban mom brings a new nanny into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe.

Pirates: Behind the Legends (22 October)

Documentary Series. From legendary John Ward, immortalised in fiction as Jack Sparrow, and English explorer Francis Drake; branded Pirates by their enemies but heroes by their comrades, to the notorious Pirates of the Caribbean shrouded in myth. Watch the trailer.

Top Guns: The Next Generation (22 October)

Top Guns: The Next Generation. Image: National Geographic. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary Series. Follows a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots. Watch the trailer.

NBA (22 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Opening Night: Double Header (22 October)

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Cairns vs Perth (22 October)

New Zealand vs Brisbane (23 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Sydney (23 October)

Cairns vs Melbourne (24 October)

Brisbane vs S.E Melbourne (25 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (25 October)

Melbourne vs Adelaide (26 October)

Sydney vs Tasmania (26 October)

The Kardashians Season 7 (23 October)

Reality Series. The Kardashian-Jenners are back, and it feels like old times! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are diving head-first into the drama, the hustle, and the heart. They must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before. Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy.

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins (24 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Sydney Flames vs Southside Melbourne Flyers (24 October)

Geelong Venom vs Adelaide Lightning (25 October)

Canberra Capitals vs Townsville Fire (25 October)

MLB: World Series (25 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

To Cook a Bear (15 October)

Series. Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (15 October)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Watch the trailer.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Series. In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

