Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

MLB: League Championship Series (13 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

WNBA: Finals (13 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Game 5 (13 October)

Game 6 – If Necessary (16 October)

Game 7 – If Necessary (18 October)

NFL (13 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs (13 October)

Buffalo Bills vs Atlanta Falcons (14 October)

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders (14 October)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals (17 October)

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars (19 October)

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7 (14 October)

Series. The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (15 October)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Watch the trailer.

NBL (15 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Tasmania vs Sydney (15 October)

Perth vs Brisbane (15 October)

Adelaide vs S.E Melbourne (16 October)

New Zealand vs Tasmania (17 October)

Brisbane vs Melbourne (17 October)

Cairns vs Adelaide (18 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Illawarra (18 October)

Melbourne vs New Zealand (19 October)

Sydney vs Perth (19 October)

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (15 October)

Series. Vee leaves Transylvania for boarding school to chase her musical dreams. As she keeps her vampire identity a secret, unexpected obstacles threaten to return her to the shadows.

Scam Goddess (15 October)

Documentary Series. A space dedicated to exploring frauds, cons and schemes.

To Cook a Bear (15 October)

To Cook a Bear. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks.

UFC 321 (16 October)

Live Sports. Aspinall vs. Gane.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (17 October)

Animated Series. Follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they join forces with Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs Canberra Capitals (18 October)

Geelong Venom vs Sydney Flames (18 October)

Adelaide Lightning vs Perth Lynx (19 October)

Bendigo Spirit vs Townsville Fire (19 October)

UFC: Fight Night (19 October)

Live Sports. de Ridder vs Hernandez.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (11 October)

Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Series. In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

