Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

WNBA: Finals (6 October)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

Game 2 (6 October)

Game 3 (9 October)

Game 4 (11 October)

NFL (6 October)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills (6 October)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7 October)

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (10 October)

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (12 October)

Family Guy: Halloween Special (6 October)

Family Guy 2025 Halloween Special. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Series. In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

Naming the Dead (8 October)

Naming the Dead. Image: National Geographic. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Naming the Dead follows DNA Doe detectives who identify unidentified bodies, giving them names and bringing resolution to families.

NBL (8 October)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

New Zealand vs Illawarra (8 October)

Sydney vs Melbourne (8 October)

Adelaide vs Tasmania (9 October)

Cairns vs Perth (10 October)

Illawarra vs Brisbane (11 October)

Adelaide vs Sydney (11 October)

New Zealand vs S.E Melbourne (12 October)

Melbourne vs Cairns (12 October)

NHL (8 October)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

Opening Night: Triple Header (8 October)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (10 October)

Comedy Special. Frankie Quiñones performs stand-up about love, addiction, and navigating the political dynamics of family barbecues.

Would You Marry Me? (11 October)

Series. A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiance and faced with debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers. Watch the trailer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (11 October)

Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

UFC: Fight Night (12 October)

Live Sports. Oliveira vs Fiziev.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

The Balloonist (3 October)

Film. Gaby’s joyless life is upended when an arrogant hot-air balloonist crash-lands on her chicken coop. Watch the trailer.

Chad Powers (30 September)

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Watch the trailer.

Starring Glen Powell.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Disney+ and ESPN streaming guides on ScreenHub.