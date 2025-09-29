News

Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Discover the best new shows, films, and sports to stream from 29 September to 5 October 2025 on Disney+ and ESPN with this guide.
29 Sep 2025 15:00
Leah J. Williams
chad powers disney

Streaming

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (29 September)

Documentary Series. Explores the death of Ellen Greenberg, initially ruled a suicide, her family insists she was murdered.

National Football League (29 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 NFL season continues with the following rounds:

  • Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys (29 September)
  • New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins (30 September)
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos (30 September)

Chad Powers (30 September)

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming On Disney+.
Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Watch the trailer.

Starring Glen Powell.

The Simpsons Season 37 (30 September)

Animated Series. The world’s favourite nuclear family, in the award-winning, history-making series.

SuperKitties Season 3 (1 October)

Superkitties Disney October Guide
SuperKitties. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. It tells the story of four fierce and furry superhero kittens who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and ‘pawesome’ place.

Law & Order Special Victims Unit Seasons 13-17 (1 October)

Series. Follows the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU), a specially trained squad of detectives who investigate sex crimes, including rape, paedophilia, child abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Casper (1 October)

Film. An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.

Starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman.

MLB: Wildcard Series (1 October)

Live Sports. Best of 3.

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

  • Cairns vs Adelaide (2 October)
  • Perth vs Illawarra (2 October)
  • Sydney vs New Zealand (4 October)
  • Brisbane vs Tasmania (5 October)

The Balloonist (3 October)

The Balloonist. Image: Disney. Streaming On Disney+.
The Balloonist. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Gaby’s joyless life is upended when an arrogant hot-air balloonist crash-lands on her chicken coop. Watch the trailer.

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

  • San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams (3 October)
  • Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (5 October)

WNBA: Finals (4 October)

Live Sports. WNBA: Finals take place:

  • Game 1 (4 October)

UFC 320 (5 October)

Live Sports. Ankalaev vs Pereira.

MLB: Division Series (5 October)

Live Sports. Best of 5.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

FX’s English Teacher Season 2 (26 September)

English Teacher. Image: Fx. Streaming On Disney+.
English Teacher. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Season two of FX’s English Teacher follows Evan Marquez as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan – though not always on his side – are his best friend Gwen, gym teacher Markie, wild card guidance counsellor Rick, and constantly terrified Principal Grant Moretti. Watch the trailer.

Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez.

FX’s The Lowdown (24 September)

Series. The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ethan Hawke.

Marvel Zombies (24 September)

Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Streaming On Disney+.
Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world. Watch the trailer.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, and more.

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma (24 September)

Documentary Series. Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

