Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Disney+ & ESPN: new in October 2025

SuperKitties Season 3 (1 October)

SuperKitties. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. It tells the story of four fierce and furry superhero kittens who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and ‘pawesome’ place.

Law & Order Special Victims Unit Seasons 13-17 (1 October)

Series. Follows the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU), a specially trained squad of detectives who investigate sex crimes, including rape, paedophilia, child abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Casper (1 October)

Film. An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.

Starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman.

MLB: Wildcard Series (1 October)

Live Sports. Best of 3.

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Cairns vs Adelaide (2 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (2 October)

Sydney vs New Zealand (4 October)

Brisbane vs Tasmania (5 October)

New Zealand vs Illawarra (8 October)

Sydney vs Melbourne (8 October)

Adelaide vs Tasmania (9 October)

Cairns vs Perth (10 October)

Illawarra vs Brisbane (11 October)

Adelaide vs Sydney (11 October)

New Zealand vs S.E Melbourne (12 October)

Melbourne vs Cairns (12 October)

Tasmania vs Sydney (15 October)

Perth vs Brisbane (15 October)

Adelaide vs S.E Melbourne (16 October)

New Zealand vs Tasmania (17 October)

Brisbane vs Melbourne (17 October)

Cairns vs Adelaide (18 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Illawarra (18 October)

Melbourne vs New Zealand (19 October)

Sydney vs Perth (19 October)

Cairns vs Perth (22 October)

New Zealand vs Brisbane (23 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Sydney (23 October)

Cairns vs Melbourne (24 October)

Brisbane vs S.E Melbourne (25 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (25 October)

Melbourne vs Adelaide (26 October)

Sydney vs Tasmania (26 October)

Tasmania vs Perth (29 October)

Brisbane vs. Cairns (30 October)

Illawarra vs. New Zealand (31 October)

The Balloonist (3 October)

The Balloonist. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Gaby’s joyless life is upended when an arrogant hot-air balloonist crash-lands on her chicken coop. Watch the trailer.

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams (3 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (5 October)

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills (6 October)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7 October)

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (10 October)

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (12 October)

Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs (13 October)

Buffalo Bills vs Atlanta Falcons (14 October)

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders (14 October)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals (17 October)

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars (19 October)

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers (20 October)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions (21 October)

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks (21 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers (24 October)

Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers (27 October)

Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs (28 October)

WNBA: Finals (4 October)

Live Sports. WNBA: Finals take place:

Game 1 (4 October)

Game 2 (6 October)

Game 3 (9 October)

Game 4 (11 October)

Game 5 (13 October)

Game 6 – If Necessary (16 October)

Game 7 – If Necessary (18 October)

UFC 320 (5 October)

Live Sports. Ankalaev vs Pereira.

MLB: Division Series (5 October)

Live Sports. Best of 5.

Family Guy: Halloween Special (6 October)

Animated Special. Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

Naming the Dead (8 October)

Series. Naming the Dead follows DNA Doe detectives who identify unidentified bodies, giving them names and bringing resolution to families.

NHL (8 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Opening Night: Triple Header (8 October)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (10 October)

Comedy Special. Frankie Quiñones performs stand-up about love, addiction, and navigating the political dynamics of family barbecues.

Would You Marry Me? (11 October)

Series. A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiance and faced with debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers. Watch the trailer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (11 October)

Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

UFC: Fight Night (12 October)

Live Sports. Oliveira vs Fiziev.

MLB: League Championship Series (13 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7 (14 October)

Series. The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (15 October)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Watch the trailer.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (15 October)

Series. Vee leaves Transylvania for boarding school to chase her musical dreams. As she keeps her vampire identity a secret, unexpected obstacles threaten to return her to the shadows.

Scam Goddess (15 October)

Documentary Series. A space dedicated to exploring frauds, cons and schemes.

To Cook a Bear (15 October)

To Cook a Bear. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks.

UFC 321 (16 October)

Live Sports. Aspinall vs. Gane.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (17 October)

Animated Series. Follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they join forces with Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs Canberra Capitals (18 October)

Geelong Venom vs Sydney Flames (18 October)

Adelaide Lightning vs Perth Lynx (19 October)

Bendigo Spirit vs Townsville Fire (19 October)

Sydney Flames vs Southside Melbourne Flyers (24 October)

Geelong Venom vs Adelaide Lightning (25 October)

Canberra Capitals vs Townsville Fire (25 October)

Perth Lynx vs Sydney Flames (26 October)

Bendigo Spirit vs Geelong Venom (28 October)

UFC: Fight Night (19 October)

Live Sports. de Ridder vs Hernandez.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. A suspenseful and seductive psychological thriller that reimagines the classic film and unravels the illusion of domestic bliss with chilling precision. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, an upscale suburban mom brings a new nanny into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe.

Pirates: Behind the Legends (22 October)

Documentary Series. From legendary John Ward, immortalised in fiction as Jack Sparrow, and English explorer Francis Drake; branded Pirates by their enemies but heroes by their comrades, to the notorious Pirates of the Caribbean shrouded in myth.

Top Guns: The Next Generation (22 October)

Documentary Series. Follows a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots.

NBA (22 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Opening Night: Double Header (22 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins (24 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home.

MLB: World Series (25 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (29 October)

Anime Series. Lost in a dark fairy tale realm, Yu enrolls at a magical academy where ghosts roam freely and students battle for supremacy in an upcoming supernatural competition. Inspired by classic Disney stories and characters. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (29 October)

Star Wars: Visions. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Anime Series. An anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives.

Disney+: new episodes in October 2025

In addition to the above shows, Disney+ subscribers will also get new episodes of the following shows throughout October:

Chad Powers

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

FX’s The Lowdown

High Potential Season 2

Reasonable Doubt Season 3

The Simpsons Season 37

Tempest

Drama “My Special One”

Traveling with Snow Man

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4

Cat’s Eye

The Murky Stream

