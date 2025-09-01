Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Suits Seasons 1-9 (1 September)

Suits. Image: USA Network. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

Superstore Seasons 1-6 (1 September)

Series. A look at the lives of employees at a big box store.

FIBA Eurobasket (1 September)

Live Sports. This week, tune in for:

Group Stage Continues (1 September)

Round of 16 (6 September)

Lilo & Stitch (3 September)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. This re-imagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the found family that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i. Watch the trailer.

Reminder (3 September)

Series. Two heartbroken professionals – an architect and an editor – meet by coincidence after their relationships end. A mysterious phone message brings them together, sparking an unexpected romance and healing journey.

Blood & Myth (4 September)

Blood & Myth. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary. In a native Alaskan town, a respected actor Iñupiaq becomes a fugitive after a series of violent crimes. Upon being captured, he assures that the Iñukuns, mythical beings of his culture, influenced his actions. Watch the trailer.

National Football League (5 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 NFL season begins with six games across week one. This week, tune in for:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

UFC Fight Night (7 September)

Live Sports. Imavov vs Borralho.

College Football (7 September)

Live Sports. This week, tune in for:

Michigan vs Oklahoma

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Thunderbolts* (27 August)

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Thunderbolts* is an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton – are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast.

Twelve (23 August)

Twelve. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide. Twelve is about the fight between the 12 angels and a group of evil spirits trying to awaken their sealed power to conquer the Korean Peninsula. Watch the trailer.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Starring Samara Weaving, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

