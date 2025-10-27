BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Windsor Castle. Image: BritBox.

Documentary Series. Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles. Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers, and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts, and expert insights.

In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past. From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

BritBox: coming soon

Evolve (3 November)

Evolve. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Biologist Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered) leads this thrilling global adventure programme exploring nature’s most astonishing adaptations and how they could inspire the future of human innovation. Filmed across the world from Namibia and Jordan to the UK and 10 US states, Aryee joins explorers, fighter pilots, scientists, and inventors to uncover breakthroughs, brought vividly to life with Emmy-winning artwork. From jaw-dropping wildlife sequences to high-octane, on-location investigations, the series celebrates evolution’s genius while revealing mind-bending possibilities for tomorrow.

Hosted by Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered). Watch the trailer.

Lynley Season 1 (6 November)

Lynley. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

Based on Elizabeth George’s acclaimed novels, Lynley introduces viewers to Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, an aristocrat who partners with working-class Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. Together they tackle complex murder cases while navigating their own personal clashes. British crime fans will find plenty to enjoy in this intelligent and character-driven adaptation. Watch the trailer.

Casualty Seasons 38 & 39 (7 November)

Casualty. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Genre: Medical drama

Medical drama Format: Series

BritBox adds two new seasons of the world’s longest-running medical drama. Casualty continues to blend gripping hospital emergencies with the

BritBox: recently added

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Marin Clunes. Image: PBS. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

Series. A man reluctantly serves as the proprietor of a pub, which he inherited from his late father.

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Secrets of Skin. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary Series. Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war, and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, and Joseph Quinn. Watch the trailer.

