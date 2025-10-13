BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way. Watch the trailer.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

The Reluctant Landlord. Image: Sky One. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Romesh is stuck running the local pub after his exuberant father left it to him in his will. This semi-autobiographical sitcom follows Romesh’s misadventures as he tries to offload the pub he doesn’t want, while his family use whatever emotional blackmail necessary to convince him to keep it.

Starring Romesh Ranganathan.

BritBox: recently added

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Karen Pirie. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

Starring Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, and Ariyon Bakare.

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Documentary Series. From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Would I Lie to You? Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward, and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

