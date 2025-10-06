BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Documentary Series. From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Karen Pirie. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

Starring Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, and Ariyon Bakare.

BritBox: recently added

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Would I Lie to You? Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

This Way Up. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown (24 September)

Documentary Series. Get behind the scenes access to the elite regiments of the British Army’s Household Division, in one of the busiest years in its 350-year history. Known as the King’s Guard, the soldiers serve a dual role. Their sworn duty is to protect the Monarch and the State – as both a modern fighting force and masters of state ceremony and tradition.

Penguins: Meet the Family (23 September)

Documentary. A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic birds. For the first time, we meet the entire penguin family – all 18 species. This colourful cast of characters may seem familiar, but their incredible diversity won’t fail to surprise.

