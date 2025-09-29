BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

BritBox: recently added

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown (24 September)

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary Series. Get behind the scenes access to the elite regiments of the British Army’s Household Division, in one of the busiest years in its 350-year history. Known as the King’s Guard, the soldiers serve a dual role. Their sworn duty is to protect the Monarch and the State – as both a modern fighting force and masters of state ceremony and tradition.

Penguins: Meet the Family (23 September)

Documentary. A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic birds. For the first time, we meet the entire penguin family – all 18 species. This colourful cast of characters may seem familiar, but their incredible diversity won’t fail to surprise.

Downton Abbey Seasons 1-6 (12 September)

Downton Abbey. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. This iconic period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham sees his family heritage, especially the grand country home Downton Abbey, as his mission in life. The death of his heir aboard R.M.S. Titanic means distant cousin Matthew Crawley is suddenly next in line and is moving onto the vast estate with his even more modernist, socially engaged mother.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter.

Dinosaur Apocalypse (10 September)

Documentary. Explore an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard of fossilised creatures that are astonishingly well preserved and could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. Evidence from the site provides insights into the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated the planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.

Starring David Attenborough, Phillip Manning, and Robert DePalma.

