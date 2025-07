BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Secrets of Britain’s Historic Houses and Gardens – 22 July

Series. Host Monty Don walks us through the history, evolution and secrets of some choice British gardens from antiquity to the present day.

Outrageous – 24 July

Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation.

From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Travel Man Season 3 – 15 July

Series. Each episode, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade spends 48 hours in a different city with a different celebrity, and we get to watch, ponder, laugh …

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North – 17 July

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North. Image: BritBox.

Series. This visually stunning documentary series gives unprecedented insight and access into the remote wilderness, beauty, and majestic wildlife of the north. Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it explores the beauty and fragility of the Arctic Circle – a region undergoing some of the planet’s most extreme climate-driven transformations.

Filmed over two years across locations including Greenland, Svalbard, Canada, and Russia, the series captures the stark realities of a region warming five times faster than the global average.

The Secret Life of Bees – 8 July

The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox.

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem.

Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet.

Presented by Steve Backshall. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – 11 July

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story – 1 July

Documentary. Exploring the case of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser for Sarah Ferguson, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

The Cleaner Season 3 – 3 July

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Greg Davies returns in this comedy as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind. From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond. Watch the trailer.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.