News

 > What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 21 to 27 July 2025 on BritBox with this guide.
21 Jul 2025 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Streaming

Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

BritBox: new this week

Secrets of Britain’s Historic Houses and Gardens – 22 July

Series. Host Monty Don walks us through the history, evolution and secrets of some choice British gardens from antiquity to the present day.

Outrageous – 24 July

Outrageous. Image: Britbox.
Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation.

From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Travel Man Season 3 – 15 July

Series. Each episode, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade spends 48 hours in a different city with a different celebrity, and we get to watch, ponder, laugh …

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North – 17 July

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North. Image: Britbox.
The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North. Image: BritBox.

Series. This visually stunning documentary series gives unprecedented insight and access into the remote wilderness, beauty, and majestic wildlife of the north. Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it explores the beauty and fragility of the Arctic Circle – a region undergoing some of the planet’s most extreme climate-driven transformations.

Filmed over two years across locations including Greenland, Svalbard, Canada, and Russia, the series captures the stark realities of a region warming five times faster than the global average.

The Secret Life of Bees – 8 July

The Secret Life Of Bees. Image: Britbox.
The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox.

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem.

Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet.

Presented by Steve Backshall. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – 11 July

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story – 1 July

Documentary. Exploring the case of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser for Sarah Ferguson, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

The Cleaner Season 3 – 3 July

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: Britbox.
The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Greg Davies returns in this comedy as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind. From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg DaviesSteve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond. Watch the trailer.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: Britbox.
Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Tom Ellis and Eddie Karanja in Washington Black. Image: Disney+/Lilja Jonsdottir. Streaming July 2025.
What to Watch

Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, ABC, SBS, Stan & more ...

Discover the best new films & shows streaming from 21 to 27 July 2025 on the major streaming platforms with…

Paul Dalgarno
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on MAx.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 21 July to 27 July 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview.
What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 21 July to 27 July 2025 on ABC iview with…

Leah J. Williams
Nosferatu. Image: Focus Features/Universal Pictures. Films streaming now.
What to Watch

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 21 July to 27 July 2025 on Binge with this…

Leah J. Williams
good ship murder sbs on demand streaming guide july 2025
What to Watch

SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 21 to 27 July 2025 on SBS On Demand with…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login