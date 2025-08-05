BritBox: best new shows streaming September 2025

BritBox: new in September 2025

Death Valley Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Retired actor John Chapel reluctantly teams up with eager young detective Janie Mallowan to form the perfect crime-fighting duo – if they can only get along. Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, the hilarious duo solve gripping weekly murders across scenic Wales, while constantly clashing over their wildly different instincts. As they navigate crime scenes and personal baggage, their unlikely friendship begins to grow. Watch the trailer.

Starring Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodi, and Alexandria Riley.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 3 (1 September)

Quiz Show. Richard Osman hosts this game show, in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

Dinosaur Apocalypse (10 September)

Dinosaur Apocalypse. Image: BBC.

Documentary. Explore an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard of fossilised creatures that are astonishingly well preserved and could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. Evidence from the site provides insights into the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated the planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.

Starring David Attenborough, Phillip Manning, and Robert DePalma.

Downton Abbey Seasons 1-6 (12 September)

Series. This iconic period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham sees his family heritage, especially the grand country home Downton Abbey, as his mission in life. The death of his heir aboard R.M.S. Titanic means distant cousin Matthew Crawley is suddenly next in line and is moving onto the vast estate with his even more modernist, socially engaged mother.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Seasons 1-4 (17 September)

Series. A comedy centered on a loud-mouthed Irish matriarch whose favorite pastime is meddling in the lives of her six children.

Starring Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Paddy Houlihan, Eilish O’Caroll.

Grace Season 5 (18 September)

Grace. Image: BritBox.

Series. This series delves into four new investigations that push Grace and his team into some of their most high stakes cases yet. From a chilling stadium threat that drags Grace into the dangerous underworld of organised crime, to a mysterious hotel death linked to a trail of digital deception, he must navigate the criminal landscape where nothing is as it seems while also still reeling from the emotional fallout of Sandy’s death. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper, Brad Morrison, and Laura Elphinstone.

Penguins: Meet the Family (23 September)

Documentary. A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic birds. For the first time, we meet the entire penguin family – all 18 species. This colourful cast of characters may seem familiar, but their incredible diversity won’t fail to surprise.

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown (24 September)

Documentary Series. Get behind the scenes access to the elite regiments of the British Army’s Household Division, in one of the busiest years in its 350-year history. Known as the King’s Guard, the soldiers serve a dual role. Their sworn duty is to protect the Monarch and the State – as both a modern fighting force and masters of state ceremony and tradition.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

This Way Up. Image: Channel 4.

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

BritBox: recent highlights

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Unforgotten Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently?

Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Professor T. Image: BritBox.

Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime. The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour and Juliet Aubrey.

