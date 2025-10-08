BritBox: best new shows streaming November 2025

BritBox: new in November 2025

Evolve (3 November)

Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Format: Series

A sleek new sci-fi drama exploring humanity’s next evolutionary step. When a biotech experiment designed to enhance intelligence goes wrong, a group of scientists must confront what it means to be human – and whether progress is worth the price. Expect sharp performances and moral dilemmas that cut close to home.

Lynley Season 1 (6 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

Based on Elizabeth George’s acclaimed novels, Lynley introduces viewers to Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, an aristocrat who partners with working-class Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. Together they tackle complex murder cases while navigating their own personal clashes. British crime fans will find plenty to enjoy in this intelligent and character-driven adaptation. Watch the trailer.

Casualty Seasons 38 & 39 (7 November)

Genre: Medical drama

Medical drama Format: Series

BritBox adds two new seasons of the world’s longest-running medical drama. Casualty continues to blend gripping hospital emergencies with the messy realities of life and love behind the scenes at Holby City Hospital. Long-time viewers and new fans alike can dive into over 80 episodes of high-stakes, emotionally charged storytelling.

Expedition with Steve Backshall (10 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Adventurer Steve Backshall returns for another thrilling season of exploration. This time, he ventures into some of the most remote and dangerous corners of the planet, from unexplored caves to uncharted rivers. It’s a breathtaking mix of science, nature and pure adventure, perfect for fans of David Attenborough documentaries and real-world discovery.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 (11 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

The heartwarming adaptation of James Herriot’s beloved books returns with more tales of life in the Yorkshire Dales. Expect laughter, tears and countryside charm as the Skeldale House family navigate post-war change, animal emergencies and evolving relationships. A gentle yet powerful celebration of compassion and community. Watch the trailer.

Royal Paintbox (17 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

Hosted by then-Prince Charles, this fascinating documentary opens a window into the Royal Family’s passion for art. With rare access to centuries of royal sketches and paintings, it explores how creativity has shaped royal identity through generations. A must-see for lovers of history, heritage and fine art.

Alice and Jack Season 1 (19 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in this emotionally charged romantic drama about two people whose connection endures through decades of love, heartbreak and circumstance. Created by Victor Levin (Mad Men), it’s an intimate portrait of human connection, flawed but magnetic, told with cinematic flair. Watch the trailer.

Nature’s Greatest Dancers (24 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

This captivating documentary series examines the mesmerising world of animal movement. From birds of paradise to courtship rituals under the sea, the show explores how dance and display shape survival in nature. Stunning cinematography and expert narration make it both educational and hypnotic viewing.

Charles III: The Coronation Year (26 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

This one-off documentary charts the historic year of King Charles III’s coronation, offering behind-the-scenes insight into royal preparations and public celebrations. With exclusive interviews and unseen footage, it’s a rare glimpse into modern monarchy and how the new King is shaping his reign. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recent highlights

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Genre: Comedy quiz show

Comedy quiz show Format: series

A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

From remote islands to towering mountains, bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Genre: Crime

Crime Cast: Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Ariyon Bakare.

Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Ariyon Bakare. Format: Series

Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1 & 2 (16 October)

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Format: Series

A man reluctantly serves as the proprietor of a pub, which he inherited from his late father.

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, Joseph Quinn

Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, Joseph Quinn Format: Series

Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles. Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts and expert insights. In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past. From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

