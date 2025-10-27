Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Film Club Season 1 (27 October)

Film Club. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Best friends Evie and Noa have watched films together since they first met. But now Noa has news which is set to change everything. Written by Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, who also star in the series.

Last Breath (2 November)

Film (2025). The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu.

Dog Man (2 November)

Film (2025). In this animated film based on the ever popular children’s graphic novel series, when a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together – and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree. Starring Pete Davidson and Isla Fisher.

Binge: recently added

The Great Entertainer (20 October)

The Great Entertainer. Image: Binge. Streaming on Binge.

Documentary. This moving documentary honours the late Brian Walsh, the man behind some of Australia’s most unforgettable TV moments. Walsh’s visionary leadership helped launch the careers of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, while his influence transformed the way Australians experience sport and entertainment. This film explores his legacy as a cultural trailblazer, mentor and storyteller, offering a glimpse into the evolution of modern Australian media.

Prison Brides Season 1 (22 October)

Reality Series. Follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons.

Dangerous Animals (23 October)

Film. A survival horror film from director Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. With visceral thrills and a chilling premise, this Aussie-made thriller is a blood-pumping ride. Watch the trailer.

Mr. Mercedes Seasons 1-3 (23 October)

Series. From the creators of Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes is a dark, addictive thriller starring Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective haunted by an unsolved mass murder. With razor-sharp writing, eerie twists and standout performances, this three-season series is a must-watch for fans of prestige crime drama.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked (23 October)

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. TV favourite Alison Hammond and her son Aidan hit the road in a campervan for a sunshine-soaked, budget-friendly adventure across Florida. From salsa dancing in Little Havana to exploring the Everglades, they uncover hidden gems and affordable thrills. It’s a joyful travelogue that proves you don’t need big bucks for big memories.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (23 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Running with Arnold (24 October)

Documentary. A documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign in California.

