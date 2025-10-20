Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

The Great Entertainer (20 October)

The Great Entertainer. Image: Binge. Streaming on Binge.

Documentary. This moving documentary honours the late Brian Walsh, the man behind some of Australia’s most unforgettable TV moments. Walsh’s visionary leadership helped launch the careers of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, while his influence transformed the way Australians experience sport and entertainment. This film explores his legacy as a cultural trailblazer, mentor and storyteller, offering a glimpse into the evolution of modern Australian media.

Prison Brides Season 1 (22 October)

Reality Series. Follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons.

Dangerous Animals (23 October)

Film. A survival horror film from director Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. With visceral thrills and a chilling premise, this Aussie-made thriller is a blood-pumping ride. Watch the trailer.

Mr. Mercedes Seasons 1-3 (23 October)

Series. From the creators of Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes is a dark, addictive thriller starring Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective haunted by an unsolved mass murder. With razor-sharp writing, eerie twists and standout performances, this three-season series is a must-watch for fans of prestige crime drama.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked (23 October)

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. TV favourite Alison Hammond and her son Aidan hit the road in a campervan for a sunshine-soaked, budget-friendly adventure across Florida. From salsa dancing in Little Havana to exploring the Everglades, they uncover hidden gems and affordable thrills. It’s a joyful travelogue that proves you don’t need big bucks for big memories.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (23 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Running with Arnold (24 October)

Documentary. A documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign in California.

Binge: recently added

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (16 October)

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Based on the true story of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, this chilling limited series focuses on his victims, the shattered lives of their families and the systemic failures that allowed a murderer to hide in plain sight. Starring Michael Chernus in an epic turn as the killer clown. Watch the trailer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back with a fresh batch of famous faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. This season’s star-studded lineup includes Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal and more. With judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Caroline Waldegrave, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, it’s a sweet of chaos, charm and cake – all for a great cause.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

James May’s Great Explorers. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

