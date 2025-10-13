Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back with a fresh batch of famous faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. This season’s star-studded lineup includes Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal and more. With judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Caroline Waldegrave, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, it’s a sweet of chaos, charm and cake – all for a great cause.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (15 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Theorists believe that thousands of years ago, extraterrestrials landed on Earth.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (16 October)

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Based on the true story of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, this chilling limited series focuses on his victims, the shattered lives of their families and the systemic failures that allowed a murderer to hide in plain sight. Starring Michael Chernus in an epic turn as the killer clown. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Sister Wives Season 13 (10 October)

Reality Series. Kody’s vision for building new homes on Coyote Pass sparks resistance, financial strain and emotional fallout as the wives and children wrestle with their uprooted lives. With loyalties shifting and long-simmering conflicts bubbling to the surface, series 13 continues to lay bare the challenges of plural marriage through raw honesty and high-stakes family drama.

The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (6 October)

The Real Housewives of Potomac. Image: Bravo. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Potomac’s sharpest shade-throwers return for a landmark 10th season, with OGs Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo joined by full-time newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie, while Monique Samuels makes a buzz-worthy cameo.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Comedy Series. Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Binge streaming guides on ScreenHub.