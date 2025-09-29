Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (31 September)

Reality Series. Captain Sandy reunites with a newly engaged Chief Stew Aesha for a landmark 10th season that toasts to a decade of unforgettable yachting. Back on board and recently promoted to Bosun, Nathan will need to prove himself in this new role and Max is back as a deckhand to showcase his growing maturity.

Love It or List It Australia (1 October)

Reality Series. The rivalry returns! The sixth season of the hit Original lifestyle series Love It or List It Australia is back – and it’s bigger, bolder and cheekier than ever. The series reunites real estate expert Andrew Winter and design aficionado Neale Whitaker as they help Aussie homeowners face the ultimate property question: stay in a home that no longer meets their needs, or jump ship?

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Valentine’s Day turns deadly in this slasher-rom com hybrid from Josh Ruben. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as mismatched co-workers mistaken for a couple and targeted by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. With sharp wit, gory kills and romantic chaos, Heart Eyes is a twisted treat for horror and rom-com fans alike. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 (2 October)

Series. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. sees the Intelligence Unit recalibrating after a turbulent finale, with Voight’s leadership under scrutiny and new recruit Naomi Kerr (Arienne Mandi) joining the ranks. As the team tackles fresh cases and internal shifts, the series continues to deliver tense, character-driven storytelling with its signature edge.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. Set in Arnhem Land post-WWI, High Ground is a powerful revisionist Western starring Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul. When a massacre is buried by colonial authorities, a former soldier and an Indigenous tracker must confront the past. A gripping, visually stunning story of justice, culture and survival.

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Grantchester Season 9 (3 October)

Series. A Cambridgeshire clergyman finds himself investigating a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his small village of Grantchester.

Binge: recently added

Utopia (26 September)

Film. A soldier searching for his missing wife breaks into a high-tech facility, believing she’s been caught in a human trafficking ring. But beyond its walls, he finds a surreal, futuristic fantasy park where reality and illusion blur. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Season 23 (25 September)

Grand Designs. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Presenter Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.

Escape To The Country Season 32 (24 September)

Reality Series. A series which helps prospective buyers find their dream home in the country.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Binge streaming guides on ScreenHub.