Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

The Office: Superfan Episodes (1 September)

Series. Available for streaming for the first time outside the US, these recut Superfan Episodes are a joyous deep dive into Dunder Mifflin. They’re packed with never-before-seen scenes including deleted scenes, different takes and even entire storylines cut from the original broadcast – a must-watch celebration for die-hard fans of The Office.

Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1 September)

Married… with Children. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Relive 11 outrageous seasons of TV’s most unapologetically dysfunctional family. This cult classic broke sitcom rules, built a legacy of crude laughs and iconic characters and launched the career of breakout star Christina Applegate.

Selling Houses Australia Seasons 1-10 (1 September)

Reality Series. Rediscover this supremely bingeable Australian lifestyle show led by property expert Andrew Winter. Over its many seasons, this much-loved show has highlighted Australia’s tumultuous property market while transforming hundreds of homes with practical renovation ideas and endless inspiration.

The Office UK Seasons 1-2 (1 September)

Series. The story of an office that faces closure when the company decides to downsize its branches. A documentary film crew follow staff and the manager David Brent as they continue their daily lives.

Endeavour Seasons 1-8 (1 September)

Series. Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford.

Starring Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, and James Bradshaw.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot Seasons 1-3 (1 September)

Series. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting embroiled in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp.

Starring David Suchet.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Go back to where it all started: Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy in his breakout role as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse. The film is celebrated for reinventing the zombie horror genre and for its chilling reflection of humanity under collapse.

The Whole Nine Yards (1 September)

Film. A struggling dentist’s life is turned upside down when a famous gangster moves in next door, and his wife convinces him to inform a notorious mob boss about the gangster’s whereabouts.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (2 September)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

Cold Case Investigators Season 1 (2 September)

Documentary Series. Every contact leaves a trace. How the latest forensic science is helping detectives catch criminals who have evaded the law for decades. Can their victims finally get justice?

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya (2 September)

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya. Image: Madman Entertainment. Streaming on Binge.

Film. During the annual Festival of the Stars in Sylvanian Village, while everyone is awaiting the event nervously, Freya, the Chocolate Rabbit girl, begins to worry about finding a birthday gift for her mum.

Playground (3 September)

Reality Series. Playground exposes the raw, unscripted lives of elite dancers, where ambition, tension and truth collide in this gripping, behind-the-scenes reality series.

The Paper (4 September)

Series. From the creators of The Office and starring Domhnall Gleeson comes this must-watch mockumentary set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It delivers sharp satire, heartfelt moments and a fresh lens on journalism’s evolving landscape. Watch the trailer.

90 Day: Hunt for Love (4 September)

Reality Series. Set in Tulum, this fresh spin-off reunites fan favourites from the 90 Day universe. It’s a bold, emotional quest for love with unexpected twists and new faces. Watch the trailer.

Rise of the Nazis Season 2 (4 September)

Documentary Series. Powerful and resonant series that looks at how Hitler and the Nazis seized power in Germany and ushered in the death of democracy.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4 September)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and James Marsden.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Killer Kings Season 1 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Exploring the lives of six enigmatic kings who left their mark on the world. This series uncovers haunting factors and new evidence that could lead to fresh verdicts for these men.

In The Footsteps of Killers Season 3 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson use the latest forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on unsolved murder cases.

Embarrassing Bodies Season 8 (29 August)

Documentary Series. People with different ’embarrassing’ health problems, are featured in this documentary-style show. The doctors try the best treatments for each patient.

Seinfeld Seasons 1-9 (26 August)

Seinfeld. Image: Castle Rock Entertainment. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Seinfeld is a landmark sitcom that ran for nine seasons, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends as they navigate everyday absurdities in New York City. With its sharp observational humour and iconic catchphrases, it redefined TV comedy and remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable. This is available for live channel viewing only on Binge.

Kennedy, Sinatra And The Mafia Season 1 (25 August)

Documentary Series. With his mafia wiseguy links and access to entertainment industry star power, Frank Sinatra helped John F. Kennedy into the White House in 1960. But it all came to a bitter end.

