Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Mr Bigstuff Season 2 (24 July)

Series. Mr Bigstuff centres around estranged brothers Glen and Lee and explores broken families, brotherhood, manhood and carpet sales. Series two picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently. But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down.

Starring Danny Dyer, Ryan Sampson, and Harriet Webb.

Nosferatu (24 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Aidan Monaghan/ Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

From the ScreenHub review: ‘It was pretty clear after his films The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman that Robert Eggers was emerging as a modern horror auteur. Each of these films have such a clear, well-executed style, usually incorporating protagonists facing some kind of folk-loric madness, or existential threat that manifests as a beast, and presented in washed-out colour palettes with deep, dark shadows (or in the case of The Lighthouse, completely shot on black and white film).’

‘If you weren’t convinced of his mastery before, Nosferatu is the film that will change that. Like those previous films, much of the stunning aesthetic is thanks to cinematographer Jarin Blaschke. A number of shots in this film made me gasp with delight, primarily the birds-eye tracking shot over the town as the shadow of Orlock’s hand stretches out over the rooftops in the moonlight. While obvious in its metaphor, it is nonetheless a sumptuous visual.’

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Botched Season 4 (28 July)

Series. In Season 4 of Botched, world-renowned surgeons tackle the most shocking plastic surgery fails yet. From extreme transformations to emotional reveals, every episode is jaw-dropping; expect high drama, real stakes and incredible makeovers. It’s the fix-it show you can’t look away from.

Binge: recently added

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Suits. Image: Binge.

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters to Binge. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best. Suits remains a classic for a reason.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Rick Hoffman.

Emelia Pérez (4 July)

Film (2024). Emilia Pérez is an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

Starring Karla Sofía Gascónm, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

Wicked (26 June)

Film (2024). Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale arrives from Kansas, the plot follows Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Wicked: ‘The sets are gorgeous, the costumes are divinely detailed, and the camera work looks a helluva lot better than what you see in the trailers. The bigger the screen, the better. The Emerald City deserves to be seen in as many pixels as possible.’

