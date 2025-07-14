Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Suits. Image: Binge.

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters to Binge. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best.

Suits remains a classic for a reason.

Binge: recently added

Emelia Pérez (4 July)

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez. Image: Pathé Distribution. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Emilia Pérez is an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

Read: Sour on Emilia Pérez? These 5 Mexican films actually do justice to victims of drug cartels

Starring Karla Sofía Gascónm, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

Eva Longoria Searching For Mexico (27 June)

Series. A travel and food show where actress Eva Longoria explores the rich culinary and cultural tapestry of Mexico. The series follows her journey across different regions, discovering how Mexican history and culture influence its globally loved cuisine.

Wicked (26 June)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale arrives from Kansas, the plot follows Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Wicked: ‘The sets are gorgeous, the costumes are divinely detailed, and the camera work looks a helluva lot better than what you see in the trailers. The bigger the screen, the better. The Emerald City deserves to be seen in as many pixels as possible.’

‘Among the differences that movie magic allows, there are significantly more creatures in this version of Wicked: from bear midwives to sassy snow leopards and drumming sugar gliders. Doctor Dillamond, a man-goat hybrid in the stage play, is now a fully CG goat in a suit, voiced by Peter Dinklage.’

‘It’s so campy that, handled incorrectly, it has the power to make or break a mainstream film like this. But because we know this is the land of Oz, where heartless tin men and cowardly lions jitterbug through the woods, and because Dinklage approaches the voice work with such seriousness, it works.’

Love It or List It Season 1 (25 June)

Series. In the New Zealand version of the show, home-owners facing the decision of renovating or moving are presented with two options: either love their existing home with a renovation, or list it and find a new one.

Phil Spencer, the show’s host, takes on the role of convincing homeowners to list their current home and find a new one, while interior designer Kirstie Allsopp helps them love their current home through renovation.

Stay tuned for more from Binge in July 2025, as the streaming platform is set to get a host of other blockbuster films and moreish TV seasons to round out its monthly content.

Discover more video games, screen & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.