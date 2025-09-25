Binge: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Binge: streaming in October 2025

Love It or List It Australia (1 October)

Reality Series. The rivalry returns! The sixth season of the hit Original lifestyle series Love It or List It Australia is back – and it’s bigger, bolder and cheekier than ever. The series reunites real estate expert Andrew Winter and design aficionado Neale Whitaker as they help Aussie homeowners face the ultimate property question: stay in a home that no longer meets their needs, or jump ship?

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Valentine’s Day turns deadly in this slasher-rom com hybrid from Josh Ruben. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as mismatched co-workers mistaken for a couple and targeted by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. With sharp wit, gory kills and romantic chaos, Heart Eyes is a twisted treat for horror and rom-com fans alike. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 (2 October)

Series. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. sees the Intelligence Unit recalibrating after a turbulent finale, with Voight’s leadership under scrutiny and new recruit Naomi Kerr (Arienne Mandi) joining the ranks. As the team tackles fresh cases and internal shifts, the series continues to deliver tense, character-driven storytelling with its signature edge.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. Set in Arnhem Land post-WWI, High Ground is a powerful revisionist Western starring Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul. When a massacre is buried by colonial authorities, a former soldier and an Indigenous tracker must confront the past. A gripping, visually stunning story of justice, culture and survival.

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Grantchester Season 9 (3 October)

Series. A Cambridgeshire clergyman finds himself investigating a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his small village of Grantchester.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Comedy Series. Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (6 October)

Reality Series. Potomac’s sharpest shade-throwers return for a landmark 10th season, with OGs Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo joined by full-time newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie, while Monique Samuels makes a buzz-worthy cameo.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

James May’s Great Explorers. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.

Sister Wives Season 13 (10 October)

Reality Series. Kody’s vision for building new homes on Coyote Pass sparks resistance, financial strain and emotional fallout as the wives and children wrestle with their uprooted lives. With loyalties shifting and long-simmering conflicts bubbling to the surface, series 13 continues to lay bare the challenges of plural marriage through raw honesty and high-stakes family drama.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back with a fresh batch of famous faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. This season’s star-studded lineup includes Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal and more. With judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Caroline Waldegrave, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, it’s a sweet of chaos, charm and cake – all for a great cause.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (15 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Theorists believe that thousands of years ago, extraterrestrials landed on Earth.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (16 October)

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Based on the true story of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, this chilling limited series focuses on his victims, the shattered lives of their families and the systemic failures that allowed a murderer to hide in plain sight. Starring Michael Chernus in an epic turn as the killer clown. Watch the trailer.

The Great Entertainer (20 October)

Documentary. This moving documentary honours the late Brian Walsh, the man behind some of Australia’s most unforgettable TV moments. Walsh’s visionary leadership helped launch the careers of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, while his influence transformed the way Australians experience sport and entertainment. This film explores his legacy as a cultural trailblazer, mentor and storyteller, offering a glimpse into the evolution of modern Australian media.

Prison Brides Season 1 (22 October)

Reality Series. Follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons.

Dangerous Animals (23 October)

Dangerous Animals. Image: Kismet Movies. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A survival horror film from director Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. With visceral thrills and a chilling premise, this Aussie-made thriller is a blood-pumping ride. Watch the trailer.

Mr. Mercedes Seasons 1-3 (23 October)

Series. From the creators of Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes is a dark, addictive thriller starring Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective haunted by an unsolved mass murder. With razor-sharp writing, eerie twists and standout performances, this three-season series is a must-watch for fans of prestige crime drama.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked (23 October)

Reality Series. TV favourite Alison Hammond and her son Aidan hit the road in a campervan for a sunshine-soaked, budget-friendly adventure across Florida. From salsa dancing in Little Havana to exploring the Everglades, they uncover hidden gems and affordable thrills. It’s a joyful travelogue that proves you don’t need big bucks for big memories.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (23 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Running with Arnold (24 October)

Documentary. A documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign in California.

Film Club Season 1 (27 October)

Film Club. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Best friends Evie and Noa have watched films together since they first met. But now Noa has news which is set to change everything.

The Real Murders On Elm Street Season 2 (27 October)

Documentary Series. Explores small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder.

The Friday The 13th Murders Season 1 (27 October)

Documentary Series. Through in-depth accounts and expert insight, investigators revisit tragedies connected to Friday the 13th, revealing the disturbing truths behind the world’s most feared date.

Great Australian Walks Season 1 (29 October)

Documentary Series. Julia Zemiro explores some of the greatest places in Australia during a series of one-day walks and shares a treasure trove of untold stories.

