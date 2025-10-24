Binge: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Binge: streaming this November 2025

Last Breath (2 November)

Last Breath. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. Watch the trailer.

Dog Man (2 November)

Dog Man. Image: DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). In this animated film based on the ever popular children’s graphic novel series, when a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together – and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree. Starring Pete Davidson and Isla Fisher. Watch the trailer.

Dance Moms: A New Era (6 November)

Series. This new series of Dance Moms is for an audience who loves performance reality, momagers and… drama! Focussing on Studio Bleu, a consistent rival of the Abby Lee Dance Company, the series follows Coach Gloria Hampton (previously a Dance Mom herself, featured in Season 3) as she takes on the competition season with a new junior elite team, new moms and big expectations.

Celebrity Gogglebox UK (7 November)

Series. Celebrity Gogglebox returns to the screens with some of Britain’s recognisable famous faces, including Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks and more. These opinionated celebs share their sharp, insightful, funny and emotional views on everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories.

All Her Fault (7 November)

Series. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare brought chillingly to life. All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), who arrives to pick up her son from a playdate only to find a stranger at the door – and her child missing. The drama unfolds in a seemingly safe suburban setting, where trust quickly erodes and secrets surface. Watch the trailer.

Drop (9 November)

Drop. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A suspenseful thriller directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day). The film stars Meghann Fahy in a star turn as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years turns nightmarish when she receives anonymous threats during dinner. Watch the trailer.

Webber Women’s Big Bash League (9 November)

The 11th edition of Weber Women’s Big Bash League blasts into action with a juicy triple header on November 9, featuring a rematch of last year’s final between runners-up Brisbane Heat and champions Melbourne Renegades at Allan Border Field. The Queensland venue will then host Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, before attention turns to the WACA in Western Australia for Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers.

DMV (11 November)

Series. A brand-new workplace comedy set in America’s dreaded DMV. Starring Australia’s Harriet Dyer (star and co-creator of BINGE Original Colin From Accounts) as Colette, a driving examiner with a big heart, the show follows a crew of quirky minimum-wage employees making the best of dealing with annoyed customers.

The Great British Bake Off Season 16 (18 November)

Series. The Great British Bake Off is back, as the famous tent gets pitched in the grounds once again. Alison Hammond once again joins Noel Fielding to lead the latest batch of Baker’s through 30 brand new challenges set by Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Twelve bakers. Three challenges. Who will be the first Star Baker and who will be the first to leave the tent?

The Death of Bunny Munro (20 November)

Series. Starring BAFTA-award winning actor Matt Smith in the role of the titular Bunny and based on the novel by Australian musician and author Nick Cave, The Death of Bunny Munro follows door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-styled lothario Bunny who, following his wife’s untimely death, finds himself saddled with his young son (newcomer Rafael Mathé).

Southern Charm Season 11 (20 November)

Series. Binge is excited to have this fan favourite back, express from the US. After a season that seemed to usher the group into a new ‘grown-up’ era, many of the Charmers find themselves single or on the brink of breakup. Though businesses are thriving, life after love presents inevitable fractures in friendships and new romances.

Novocaine No Pain (21 November)

Novocaine No Pain. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Meet Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid). He can’t feel pain. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back. Watch the trailer.

AFLW Preliminary Finals (22 November)

The 10th season of the NAB AFL Women’s competition is reaching its crescendo with the AFLW Preliminary Finals. The League’s milestone year has celebrated rivalries, history and expansion, with the preliminary finals set to continue building the momentum for fans across the country.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted (28 November)

Film. Exclusive to Binge, Sidelined 2: Intercepted is the follow up to TikTok favourite Sidelined: The QB & Me, which took out the number one spot for most viewed movie on Binge in 2025. It follows star quarterback Drayton and dancer Dallas as they face new challenges in their relationship after a setback for Drayton.

Discovery: streaming in November

Take My Tumour (3 November)

Individuals facing exceptionally large, rare, or potentially life-threatening tumours turn to world-renowned surgeons who specialise exclusively in the most complex and challenging cases.

Baylen Out Loud Season 2 (6 November)

Baylen Out Loud. Image: Discover/TLC (available via Binge).

Baylen and Colin’s journey as a young couple continues as they learn how to live on their own, celebrate their engagement and plan their wedding – navigating unexpected challenges and joys, with her opinionated family along for the ride.

Mike Brewer: Born Dealer (7 November)

Mike Brewer is more than a familiar face on television – he’s a seasoned car dealer with decades of experience and a deep passion for the trade. Already at the helm of a successful dealership in Sheffield, Mike expanded his footprint last year with the launch of ‘One Automotive’ in Warwick. The new location, just minutes from home, allows him to stay hands-on with the business, while his wife Michelle – often the creative force behind their ventures –plays an active role in shaping its direction.

ID: The Tech Bro Murders (16 November)

Veteran detective Sandra Brown explores Silicon Valley’s shadows, where killers and coders are sometimes one and the same, and staying on the cutting edge carries a deadly price as ambition drives some to murder.

Beneath the Surface (21 November)

Beneath the Surface. Image: Discover (available via Binge).

The ocean holds its breath in silence, cloaked in mystery and moonlit shadows. This month on Animal Planet, its hidden splendour rises from the depths – where light dances, silence sings and wonder waits. Encounter ethereal beings of the deep and behold the majesty of the animal kingdom beneath the surface.

Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse (23 November)

Series. Twelve seasoned survivalists face their most brutal challenge yet: a scorched, post-apocalyptic wasteland where humanity has collapsed and nature reigns supreme. The terrain teems with deadly predators — lions, leopards, hyenas, and hippos — making every step a fight for survival. Armed with only primitive tools, these veterans must scavenge through the ruins of a ghost town, a forgotten cemetery, a rusting junkyard, and a long-abandoned mine. Their mission: endure 35 gruelling days and find a way back to civilisation.

