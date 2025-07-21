Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, ABC, SBS, Stan & more …

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Chris Cooks Cymru (20 July)

Series. Join fire-loving chef Chris ‘Flameblaster’ Roberts as he blazes through Wales, fusing flavours, tradition and culture. From Caernarfon’s beef and oyster pie to Rhyl’s crab doughnuts and Brecon’s vibrant Nepalese cuisine, Chris cooks with fire, passion and adventure, exploring top restaurants, takeaways and unique local finds, all while embracing his roots.

Portugal With Michael Portillo (21 July)

Series. Portugal is fast becoming the go-to location for travellers to explore and spend their holidays in. Not just resorts, villas and golf courses, Portugal’s rich and varied locations are attracting millions of us with its year-round sunshine and generous welcome. Now Michael Portillo takes us in search of its heart and soul revealing the secrets of places we know well, and taking us to discover those we don’t.

Breakaway Femmes: The Forgotten Tour De France (21 July)

Breakaway Femmes. Directed by Eleanor Sharpe. Streaming on SBS on Demand.

Documentary. For six glorious years during the 1980s, the Tour de France held a women’s race alongside the men’s race. These women raced over the same cobblestones, conquered the same mountains, and were cheered by the same throng of adoring crowds as the men. The women’s race delivered underdog victories, great rivalries, and immense feats of courage. Watch the SBS On Demand trailer.

Ka Whawhai Tonu (22 July)

Film. On the run, a traumatised boy soldier, Haki, 15, is captured by Māori resistance forces preparing a last desperate stand against the British Imperial Army. Haki’s life is forfeit until Kōpū, a girl-medium of a war god, saves him. Her tribe turns on her and she is imprisoned in a dry well in no-man’s land just as the battle commences.

Air India Crash: What Went Wrong? (23 July)

Documentary. Air India Flight AI171 is a London Gatwick bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew. It takes off but struggles to gain height. Then a gigantic fireball erupts into the air and the plane crashes onto a medical centre in a crowded residential area. Using expert testimony, this documentary unpacks every aspect of the deadliest plane crash in a decade.

Good Ship Murder Season 2 (25 July)

Series. Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) is an ex-copper now moonlighting as a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, where he finds himself solving a wave of murder mysteries. Working alongside the ambitious, and uptight, female First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) and cheerful waiter Jamil Al-Rashid (Zak Douglas), they are a formidable team of detectives.

Bush Christmas (25 July)

Film. Outback Queensland, the early 1950s. The Thompson family, struggling to keep their outback farm from foreclosure, place their financial hopes on their horse, Prince, a favourite to win the New Year’s Cup. However, two horse rustlers named Bill and Sly (John Ewart and John Howard) steal Prince and make their way to a nearby mountain range to escape.

Netflix: streaming this week

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Happy Gilmore 2. Image: Scott Yamano/Netflix.

Film (2025). It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996. Now we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

Nosferatu (26 July)

Film. In 19th century Germany, an ancient evil sets its sights on a lonely young woman, haunting her with eerie visions and terrifying her devoted husband.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

From ScreenHub‘s review: ‘After several Dracula adaptations and a hefty amount of vampires being interviewed, hunted and/or romanced on film later, we have come full circle to Egger’s Nosferatu (2025), an extremely faithful remake of that groundbreaking work of expressionism that utilises Egger’s unique understanding of the horror genre to make vampires scary again.’

Prime Video: streaming this week

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (23 July)

Documentary series. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the US in the 90s and 00s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence.

Better Man (26 July)

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

Robbie Williams made an appearance at TIFF 2024 to accompany screenings of this film, with a performance featuring his greatest hits. At the time, he described his CGI monkey representation as being both ‘weird’ and ‘good.’

‘[The director] Michael Gracey came to see me and said “What spirit animal do you see yourself as?” and I was trying to find some self worth for myself, and because I’d watched fucking Tony Robbins or whatever that day, I was like, “I’m a lion”. And he was like “mmm, are you though?” And then I was like “oh, am I a monkey?” and he went, “yeah, that’s right.”‘

‘He said “everyone in the film is gonna be human apart from you, and you’re gonna be a CGI monkey” and before he’d finished the sentence I was on board … Yes, was the answer.’

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Watch the trailer.

Stan: streaming this week

Love Island USA (26 July)

New season – reality series. Each season sees 12 singles arriving at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. They must choose their partner wisely – shock eliminations and new arrivals ensure constant unpredictability, and anyone left single risks being sent home. As the season concludes, viewers crown their favourite couple – who face the ultimate final twist.

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. From the team behind Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? and Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, this feature-length documentary follows the story of a woman who, unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival, became a beacon of hope for change in her country.

With unprecedented access to the Belarusian opposition leader and set against a backdrop of political upheaval, The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state. Watch the trailer on Stan.

Binge: streaming this week

Mr Bigstuff Season 2 (24 July)

Series. Mr Bigstuff centres around estranged brothers Glen and Lee and explores broken families, brotherhood, manhood and carpet sales. Series two picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently. But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down.

Starring Danny Dyer, Ryan Sampson, and Harriet Webb.

Nosferatu (24 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Aidan Monaghan/ Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Four Corners: God Complex (21 July)

Documentary Series. For years, a star neurosurgeon operated inside Australia’s hospital system despite repeated allegations of sexist and inappropriate behaviour, and a string of legal claims by devastated patients. This is the hidden story of the toxic culture that enabled him.

Hard Quiz (23 July)

Series. Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs and aficionados to face off for a chance to be crowned Hard Quiz champion and raise up the Big Brass Mug.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July)

Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview.

Series. In this new season of Teenage Boss, the stakes are sky high, as ten new teens reach for the stars with single minded ambition to reach their goals. Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter, Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month. Check out more Teenage Boss on ABC iview.

HBO Max: streaming this week

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (26 July)

Film (2017). A protection agent is tasked with protecting one of the world’s most famous assassins. Action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Gary Oldman. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (26 July)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Max.

Film (2021). In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

BritBox: new this week

Secrets of Britain’s Historic Houses and Gardens – 22 July

Series. Host Monty Don walks us through the history, evolution and secrets of some choice British gardens from antiquity to the present day.

Outrageous – 24 July

Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation.

From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Spin the Bottle (22 July)

Film (2024). This American horror feature written by John Cregan follows the story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game ‘spin the bottle’ in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge: Vets And New Threats Season 41 (25 July)

Series. Fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances and experience is no longer reliable.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (21 July)

Reality series. A close Larry Rudolph, a dentist and big-game hunter who made the choice between his wife and mistress.

Australia Tour of West Indies (21 July)

ESPN. 1st T20 (Jamaica).

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Disney+.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

Australia Tour of West Indies (23 July)

ESPN. 2nd T20 (Jamaica).

WNBA (23 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty/ Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces.

Australia Tour of West Indies (26 July)

ESPN. 3rd T20 (St. Kitts).

Australia Tour of West Indies (27 July)

ESPN: 4th T20 (St. Kitts).

AMC+ & Shudder: streaming this week

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.