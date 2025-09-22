Best new shows & films streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, HBO, BritBox, SBS and more …

BritBox: new this week

Penguins: Meet the Family (23 September)

Documentary. A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic birds. For the first time, we meet the entire penguin family – all 18 species. This colourful cast of characters may seem familiar, but their incredible diversity won’t fail to surprise.

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown (24 September)

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown. Image: Channel 5. Best new shows & films.

Documentary Series. Get behind the scenes access to the elite regiments of the British Army’s Household Division, in one of the busiest years in its 350-year history. Known as the King’s Guard, the soldiers serve a dual role. Their sworn duty is to protect the Monarch and the State – as both a modern fighting force and masters of state ceremony and tradition.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

HBO Max: new this week

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Brilliant Minds. Image: NBC. Best new shows & films.

Series. Dr. Oliver Wolf returns, leading his team of sharp-witted interns through groundbreaking neurological cases that blur the line between science and mystery. But this season, the greatest puzzle may be personal: Oliver’s estranged father, the brilliant but enigmatic Dr. Noah Wolf, resurfaces – carrying secrets and a baffling illness that could change everything Oliver thought he knew.

Starring Zachary Quinto.

The Devil is Busy (24 September)

Documentary. At an Atlanta abortion clinic besieged by protesters, the director of operations, Tracy, takes necessary risks to safeguard staff and patients.

A Body in the Basement (24 September)

Documentary Series. These bone-chilling true-crime stories of murder explore crimes in which the victims’ dead bodies are found in the basement of a home. The location might be their own home, or the killer’s home, or an abandoned building.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (24 September)

Documentary. The life of baseball legend Willie Mays is explored in this film that looks back at his childhood and his meteoric rise in baseball.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (25 September)

Reality Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive eighth season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Painting with John Season 3 (25 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Best new shows & films.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques.

The Day Sports Stood Still (25 September)

Documentary. A look at the sports world’s shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the prominent role of athletes in the reckoning with racial injustice.

Krypto Saves the Day (26 September)

Animated Series. Follows Superman’s dog Krypto as he uses his superpowers to tackle everyday adventures and rescues around Metropolis. Watch the trailer.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (27 September)

Film. Brother and sister duo Hansel and Gretel are professional witch-hunters who help innocent villagers. One day they stumble upon a case that could hold the key to their past.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton, and Peter Stormare.

21 Jump Street (27 September)

21 Jump Street. Image: Columbia Pictures. Best new shows & films.

Film. A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

22 Jump Street (27 September)

Film. After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt and Jenko when they go deep undercover at a local college.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

Netflix: new this week

Blippi’s Job Show Season 2 (22 September)

Blippi’s Job Show. Best new shows & films.

Series. From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore – and Blippi and Meekah can’t wait to get to work!

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy (23 September)

Comedy Special. Cristela Alonzo riffs on living life to the fullest—from funding family trips and having auto-pay money to redefining the American dream and self-care.

The Guest (24 September)

Series. A couple trying to save their marriage after an affair are thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman from the wife’s past shows up at their home.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September)

Series. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker’s plans? Watch the trailer.

House of Guinness (25 September)

House of Guinness. Best new shows & films.

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge. Watch the trailer.

Wayward (25 September)

Series. A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens – and its dangerously charismatic founder – may not be all it seems.

French Lover (26 September)

Film. When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins – but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Ruth & Boaz. Best new shows & films .

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Marvel Zombies (24 September)

Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Best new shows & films.

Animated Series. After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world. Watch the trailer.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, and more.

FX’s The Lowdown (24 September)

Series. The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ethan Hawke.

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma (24 September)

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma. Image: Disney. Best new shows & films.

Documentary Series. Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

National Basketball League (25 September)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

Melbourne United vs South East Melbourne Phoenix (25 September)

Cairns Taipans vs Brisbane Bullets (26 September)

New Zealand Breakers vs Perth Wildcats (27 September)

Illawarra Hawks vs Tasmania JackJumpers (27 September)

Sydney Kings vs Cairns Taipans (28 September)

Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets (28 September)

Project Runway Season 21 (26 September)

Reality Series. Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel.

Live Sports. Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals.

FX’s English Teacher Season 2 (26 September)

English Teacher. Image: FX. Best new shows & films.

Series. Season two of FX’s English Teacher follows Evan Marquez as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan – though not always on his side – are his best friend Gwen, gym teacher Markie, wild card guidance counsellor Rick, and constantly terrified Principal Grant Moretti. Watch the trailer.

Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez.

UFC Fight Night (28 September)

Ulberg vs Reyes (Live from Perth).

Live Sports. Notre Dame vs Arkansas, and Alabama vs Georgia.

Binge: new this week

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (22 September)

Midsomer Murders. Image: ITV. Streaming on Binge.

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

The Past Beneath Us Season 1 (22 September)

Documentary Series. Archaeology is not only the study of the past, but also of the future. Two hundred years on from Raffles’ landing, a team of archaeologists are digging deep to unearth new artefacts that will reshape what we think we know about Singapore.

Secret Nazi Bases Season 4 (22 September)

Documentary Series. An examination of hidden structures built by the Nazis, from tunnels to towers, artillery sites, resistance nests, and communication centres.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Series. Inspired by Oliver Sacks and starring Zachary Quinto, this fascinating medical drama explores the human brain with compassion and complexity. Season 2 dives deeper into family revelations and neurological mysteries. Watch the trailer.

The Hotel Inspector Season 18 (23 September)

Reality Series. The Hotel Inspector travels to various struggling hotels to give them advice and suggestions on how to improve their business.

Botched Season 8 (23 September)

Reality Series. Horrible plastic surgeries gone wrong are looked at by two of California’s best plastic surgeons.

Great British Railway Journeys Season 14 (23 September)

Reality Series. All aboard! Michael Portillo explores the UK the railways made. Uncover hidden gems and fascinating communities from across the nation.

Rick Stein’s Food Stories Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Rick Stein celebrates the best of British food, meeting the people and discovering the stories behind the country’s beloved dishes.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes Season 1 (24 September)

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes. Image: HGTV. Best new shows & films.

Reality Series. Alan Cumming travels to spectacular properties as he seeks inspiration for his own dream home. Watch the trailer.

Escape To The Country Season 32 (24 September)

Reality Series. A series which helps prospective buyers find their dream home in the country.

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Season 23 (25 September)

Grand Designs. Image: Channel 4. Best new shows & films.

Reality Series. Presenter Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 14 (26 September)

Reality Series. The world’s toughest treasure hunters look for Opal in the Outback.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. A soldier searching for his missing wife breaks into a high-tech facility, believing she’s been caught in a human trafficking ring. But beyond its walls, he finds a surreal, futuristic fantasy park where reality and illusion blur. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Only Fifteen – Sarah Kopp (22 September)

Documentary. Sarah Kopp was a talented 15-year-old student when a charismatic sports teacher, 31-year-old Paul Grealy, arrived at her school and upended her life. In many ways it was a textbook case of grooming – the compliments that made Sarah feel ‘special’, the accidental touches that became deliberate, then the regular sexual interactions at her home. But it didn’t end there. Sarah married and had a family with her former teacher. Which is what makes her fight for justice, 20 years later, that much more remarkable.

Four Corners: Havana Syndrome (22 September)

Four Corners: Havana Syndrome. Image: ABC. Best new shows & films.

Documentary. A strange sound, an immaculate crime scene, American diplomats collapsing with unexplained symptoms: This is how one of the most troubling intelligence mysteries of recent years began. This week on Four Corners, Brotherfilms and CANAL+ bring you exclusive interviews with victims, doctors, scientists and senior officials. Their stories show the toll of what’s been labelled Havana Syndrome and their resilience in pushing for recognition, care and accountability. Watch the trailer.

Play School – Playtime With Pets (22 September)

Series. Together we discover what different pets eat, how they communicate, and what makes pets so special to us. The series features curious and cuddly friends, including playful puppies, loveable lizards and marvellous mice. Playtime With Pets also highlights the responsibility, time and care involved with having a pet. Through The Windows, we see the interesting pets found in homes all across Australia.

Foreign Correspondent: Gaza’s Children of War (23 September)

Documentary. For the one million children of Gaza growing up isn’t guaranteed. Since the war began nearly two years ago, more than 18,000 Palestinian children have been killed. With no reliable source of nutritious food and water, life is a day-to-day prospect. Even trying to find food can be a deadly proposition. On Foreign Correspondent reporter Stephanie March and a team of Gazan journalists deliver an intimate, heart wrenching insight into the toll this war is taking on Gaza’s littlest. Watch the trailer.

Mother and Son Season 2 (24 September)

Mother and Son. Image: ABC. Best new shows & films.

Series. Comedy favourite Denise Scott returns as the delightfully unpredictable Maggie, joined once again by the sharp and charismatic Matt Okine as her long-suffering son Arthur. With Matt also back at the helm as writer and re-creator, this dynamic duo is set to deliver another season packed with heart, hilarity, and the kind of chaos only the Boye family can bring. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 2 (26 September)

Series. The brilliant but idiosyncratic Professor Jasper Tempest is back. He’s sharper than ever but more troubled than before. This season, the Professor is spending even more time with Greater Cambridge Police helping them to solve a series of complicated crimes with his unique insight and forensic analysis.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (28 September)

Travel Series. Pilgrimage is back with a brand-new series, as seven well known personalities, of differing faiths and beliefs, tackle a challenging 300km pilgrimage through the majestic and awe-inspiring Austrian and Swiss Alps.

Stan: new this week

Strays (22 September)

Film. An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher.

Oppenheimer (22 September)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Best new shows & films.

Film. A dramatisation of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who had a large hand in the development of the atomic bombs that brought an end to World War II. Watch the trailer.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

A Most Violent Year (23 September)

Film. In New York City 1981, an ambitious immigrant fights to protect his business and family during the most dangerous year in the city’s history.

Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

The Hack (24 September)

Series. A seven-part limited series about the phone hacking scandal which resulted in the closure of the best-selling newspaper in the UK, written by BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Toxic Town).

Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World. Running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook. Watch the trailer.

Starring David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, and Toby Jones.

The Social Network (24 September)

The Social Network. Image: Sony Pictures. Best new shows & films.

Film. As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake.

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom (25 September)

Film. A chronicle of Nelson Mandela’s life journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Starring Idris Elba and Naomie Harris.

Walk the Line (27 September)

Walk the Line. Image: 20th Century Fox. Best new shows & films.

Film. A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash’s life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis, where he recorded alongside Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Where The Crawdads Sing (28 September)

Film. From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. In the North Carolina marsh, abandoned girl Kya, aka the ‘Marsh Girl,’ raises herself. When a local is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect. But the secrets of the marsh run deep.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Tinā (28 September)

Tinā. Image: The Brown Factory / New Zealand Film Commission. Best new shows & films.

Film. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

Starring Anapela Polataivao.

Deep Deception (28 September)

Documentary Series. From the award-winning producers behind The Tinder Swindler and Three Identical Strangers, Deep Deception explores the jaw-dropping story of five women who exposed a staggering state scandal.

Paramount+: new this week

Aussie Shore Season 2 (25 September)

Reality Series. Our favourite dysfunctional family are wilder than ever, and ready to wreak havoc. Get set for non-stop chaos as the gang fall in love, fall out with each other and have all the feels in tropical party paradise, Cairns. But there’s no such thing as a free party. Geordie Shore icon and reality TV legend, Charlotte Crosby, returns in full Boss mode, sending the gang on their toughest and most challenging jobs yet. She’s taking no prisoners and isn’t afraid to crack the whip when things get out of hand. Watch the trailer.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 (25 September) – AMC+

Series. Picking up where season one left off, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend. Meanwhile, he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Anne Charrier.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House on Eden. Image: Shudder. Best new shows & films

Film. Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new this week

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Best new shows & films.

Series. This season continues the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Nick Mohammed.

The Savant (26 September)

Series. The Savant is a limited series that follows an undercover investigator known as The Savant as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and Pablo Schreiber.

All of You (26 September)

All of You. Image: Apple. Best new shows & films.

Film. All of You sees best friends since college, Simon and Laura, drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate, despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? Watch the trailer.

Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots.

Prime Video: new this week

Hotel Costiera (24 September)

Series. Daniel De Luca is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jesse Williams.

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies (24 September)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Image: Sony Pictures / Lionsgate. Best new shows & films.

Film. Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James, Sam Riley, and Jack Huston.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Buffalo Legends (22 September)

Documentary. ‘The Legends’ were a group of men who formed the Buffaloes Football Club and championed fair play on and off the sporting field. Many of the men came out of Darwin’s notorious Kahlin Compound where they had been placed because the law classified them as half-castes and removed them from their mothers. The law, however, allowed them to play football and by the 1930s they were playing it better than anyone else in Darwin.

Buffalo Legends allows the descendants of the original Legends to tell us, with their own in-your-face humour and candour, how multiculturalism was established in Darwin long before the word was invented … and why it is still worth fighting for.

Joe Lycett’s United States of Birmingham (22 September)

Joe Lycett’s United States of Birmingham. Image: Sky. Best new shows & films.

Documentary Series. Having made the shock discovery that there are 18 other Birminghams (17 in the US and one in Canada), proud Brummie Joe Lycett embarks on an American road trip to see a country through its Birminghams. With the blessing of the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Joe sets out to build a special relationship between Britain’s second city and its namesakes, cementing formal partnerships in the shape of ‘Friendship Agreements’.

The People vs Robodebt (24 September)

Documentary Series. In the long hot summer of 2016, the federal government’s new Online Compliance Intervention scheme roared like a bushfire through Australian society. This automated welfare system soon became known as ‘Robodebt’ and over the next three years, almost half a million Australians were hounded to pay back debts they did not owe. The series has unparalleled access to the heroic people who took a stand against Robodebt. Watch the trailer.

Home, Land & Sea Series 2 (24 September)

Documentary Series. The Tuhoe Tuawhenua Trust is committed to finding ways to ensure that Ruatahuna is a thriving community, through their commercial ventures and regular wananga reconnecting people.

Secrets of Flying Scotsman (24 September)

Secrets of Flying Scotsman. Image: Channel 4. Best new shows & films.

Documentary Series. Flying Scotsman is the world’s most famous steam locomotive. Built in 1923, it became a symbol of the Golden Age of Steam and an enduring example of British design and engineering. This is the story of how it became the first steam train to reach 100mph – and captured a place in the hearts of the nation.

The Patient (24 September)

Series. Featuring Steve Carell as therapist Alan Strauss, The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Bali with Lara Lee (25 September)

Beyond Bali with Lara Lee. Image: SBS. Best new shows & films.

Food Series. Beyond Bali with Lara Lee is a captivating new food and travel series that takes us into some of the world’s most exotic islands. Hosted by acclaimed chef and author Lara Lee, this surprising journey of discovery goes beyond the usual tourist hotspots, inviting viewers into the heart of the archipelago.

Air Fryer Diet: Lose Weight, Cook Fast (26 September)

Food Series. This series is packed full of ingenious ways to feel healthier and save cash with your trusted air fryer by your side. Presented by Cherry Healey, we will compare all your favourite meals and treats with an air fryer version, setting you up to be able to have your cake and eat it.

The Orient Express: A Golden Era of Travel (27 September)

Documentary Series. In its golden era, the legendary train was a second home for celebrities, politicians, monarchs and spies – as well as a notable inspiration for author, Agatha Christie. This series explores the history of the route and charts how Europe has changed since the Orient Express launched in 1883.

75 Years At Longleat (27 September)

75 Years At Longleat. Image: Channel 5. Best new shows & films.

Documentary Series. Step behind the scenes of the world famous Longleat House and Gardens as it celebrates 75 years of being open to the public. Lord and Lady Bath have granted unprecedented access to their stately home and safari park and a wide selection of the 600 people who work there – from animal keepers to cleaners, gardeners to cooks, historians to handymen, as they reveal what it takes to keep a grand estate open for up to one million annual visitors.

Mysteries From Above (27 September)

Documentary Series. Every episode of this thrilling investigative series explores our planet’s most perplexing puzzles – from eerie abandoned sites, to staggering natural marvels, to the evocative relics of ancient civilizations – Mysteries From Above utilises cutting-edge satellites, drones, and aerial views to uncover long-forgotten secrets; solve earth-bound enigmas; explore bizarre natural phenomena leading to astonishing new discoveries – many of which dramatically change the way we see ourselves, and the world around us.

Naachtun, The Forgotten Mayan City (28 September)

Documentary. Naachtun is the last city of the Mayan golden age. We know little about it and archaeologists have just started excavating a few years ago. Isolated and in the middle of the tropical forest of Guatemala, the researchers are trying to understand how it can have survived for almost 200 years after the collapse of the Mayan civilisation in surrounding cities, and in doing so, to shed new light on the history of the people.

The Lost Empire of Palmyra (28 September)

The Lost Empire of Palmyra. Image: Science Channel. Best new shows & films.

Documentary. Palmyra, Syria. This glorious ancient city sits in the heart of the Syrian desert. But the passage of time and recent destruction by ISIS terrorists, have left it in ruins. Now, investigators have unique access to return to this lost wonder. They explore why this grand city is built in the middle of nowhere and how its engineers have gone to incredible lengths to ensure its survival.

Uncanny Seasons 1-2 (28 September)

Speculative Documentary Series. Do ghosts exist? Are you Team Believer or Team Sceptic? Danny Robins investigates real-life stories of seemingly paranormal encounters. In this series, the hit podcast Uncanny comes to our screens. Uncanny features real-life stories of apparently supernatural encounters told by the people they happened to – experiences that appear to defy logical explanation. Or do they?

Hudson & Rex Season 7 (28 September)

Series. Hudson & Rex is an action-packed one-hour procedural driven by dedicated Detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary German Shepherd partner, Rex, as they solve complex cases each week. In the seventh season Hudson and Rex place more trust than ever in their team and one another as they face unprecedented challenges.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.