Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, HBO, ABC, SBS and more …

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Karla Grant Presents: Coniston Muster (1 September)

Documentary. Superbly photographed over a relatively short period of six weeks, the film introduces us to Coniston Station – an 840 square mile property, northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. It is an arid area of red semi-desert and can sustain only about four head of cattle per square mile.

Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen (2 September)

Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen. Image: Appetite Media. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. Join Eva Pau as she takes viewers on a delicious journey through the vibrant world of Asian cuisine in her brand-new cooking series. Across the series, Eva explores the ingredients, techniques, and traditions that make Asian cooking so unique and beloved worldwide. From the versatile staples of rice and noodles to the transformative power of vinegars and the fresh, bold flavours of Asian herbs and vegetables, Eva’s recipes are both approachable and packed with personality.

James May: Our Man In India (3 September)

Travel Series. James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic trek across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, environments and the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Cobra Season 3 (3 September)

Cobra. Image: Sky One. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Series. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill. As an investigation gets underway, the PM is forced to reckon with the possibility that the most dangerous rebellion has come from within.

Starring Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 (4 September)

Food Series. Gordon Ramsay is on a culinary mission as he dives, fishes and forages across the world. From cooking for the royal family at Petra in Jordan to braving the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, Ramsay adventures to the most exciting corners of the globe.

Dictator: The Hitler Interviews (5 September)

Documentary Series. For the first time on television, the testimonies of all those who met and knew Adolf Hitler are woven together to create a portrait of the man behind the worst crimes in history. From former classmates, to those who were at his side when he tried to conquer the world, this series sheds new light on who Hitler was and how he wielded his power.

Dreaming Big (5 September)

Dreaming Big. Image: NITV. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Dreaming Big is a six-part series spotlighting the journeys of First Nations youth in sport. This real-life docuseries offers an intimate look into the lives of thirteen emerging Indigenous athletes from various disciplines, including Boxing, Surfing, Car Racing, Flat track Motorbike Racing, Sport Climbing, Karate and Soccer. Watch the trailer.

Titanic: Secrets Of The Shipwreck (7 September)

Documentary Series. The Titanic is the most famous ship in the world. For seven decades after its tragic sinking, it lay undiscovered on the ocean floor. Forty years ago it was finally found at the bottom of the Atlantic. This is the story of its discovery told by those who hunted for it.

The Truth About Temu (7 September)

Documentary. Temu, the Chinese shopping app, has exploded in popularity with over half a billion downloads worldwide. With the cost of living still high, its rock-bottom prices have enticed nine million UK users to download and shop on its app. This Channel 4 Dispatches episode investigates whether these bargain prices are too good to be true.

Extraordinary Animal Season 1 (7 September)

Documentary Series. Two episode drop. The first episode delves into the surprising behaviours of some of Australia’s most unlikely romantics in the animal kingdom. The second episode is focussed on how curiosity is a key driving force in evolution.

Finke: There and Back (7 September)

Finke: There and Back. Image: Brindle Films. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. For the riders, the spectators and the town of Alice Springs, the Finke Desert Race is more than a race. Finke: There and Back delves below the surface to uncover what makes them tick, what drives them to put their lives on the line when they strap their helmets on.

Prime Video: streaming this week

The Runarounds (1 September)

The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Series. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2 September)

Film. In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 (2 September)

Films. Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter.

The Shallows (2 September)

Film. A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, with her short journey to safety becoming the ultimate contest of wills.

Starring Blake Lively.

Ice Road: Vengeance (3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Film. On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction.

Starring Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing.

Gone Girl (5 September)

Film. The husband of a missing woman becomes the chief suspect in her disappearance.

Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Poor Things (7 September)

Poor Things. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Film. An account of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

The Radleys (7 September)

Film. A seemingly ordinary family actually has a dark secret: they are vampires. They choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but their truth is revealed one day.

Stan: streaming this week

I Fought the Law (1 September)

Series. I Fought the Law follows the tragic, moving, and deeply inspiring real-life story of Ann Ming who, fuelled by the grief of her daughter’s murder, uses her determination to take on the state and overturn an 800-year-old law. This is a story that begins with a tragic true crime but ends with justice. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sheridan Smith.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming this week on Stan.

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston.

28 Weeks Later (1 September)

Film. Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle and Rose Byrne.

Mao’s Last Dancer (2 September)

Film. In Maoist China, a boy is taken from his family and trained to become a dancer, but everything he knows is challenged when he is chosen to attend a ballet summer school in Houston, Texas.

Starring Chi Cao, Bruce Greenwood and Kyle MacLachlan.

Memory: The Origins Of Alien (3 September)

Memory: The Origins of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Streaming this week on Stan.

Documentary. An in-depth voyage into the sci-fi film Alien (1979) with the visionary filmmakers who created it. See how one of the most terrifying movies of all time came to life 40 years ago, inspired by ancient mythology and our universal fears. Watch the trailer.

Alex Rider Season 1 (4 September)

Series. Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager enlisted to work on behalf of MI6, where he uses skills he didn’t know he had to become an extraordinary spy.

Starring Otto Farrant.

Pig (5 September)

Film. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Starring Nicolas Cage.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Highest 2 Lowest (5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Streaming this week on Apple TV+.

Film. Highest 2 Lowest follows a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ as he is targeted with a ransom plot, jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City. Watch the trailer.

Starring Denzel Washington.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

HIP Series 4 New Episode (1 September) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

HIP. Image: Canal+. Shows & films streaming this week.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. HIP is the original series that inspired the hit new US version, High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen.

Starring Audrey Fleurot.

Summertide New Episode (1 September) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 5 (4 September) – AMC+

Documentary Series. This groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

Paramount+: streaming this week

He Went That Way (1 September)

Film. Set in 1964, the film offers a dark twist on the classic buddy road trip. It follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby, who hitches a ride with celebrity animal trainer Jim and his prized companion, Spanky the TV chimpanzee, along a desolate stretch of Route 66. Watch the trailer.

Starring Zachary Quinto, Patrick J. Adams and Jacob Elordi.

Wylde Pak (3 September)

Wylde Pak. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time. Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

Valiente: A Tracker Story (6 September)

Animated Film. Tracker and Carlos face their greatest challenge yet when nocturnal animals begin fleeing

the mysterious Shadow Jungle. With the help of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker must overcome his fear of the dark to stop a new villain, Lucila Maia, who believes the entire jungle belongs to her, and will stop at nothing to make it so.

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (6 September)

Rubble & Crew. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

Suits Seasons 1-9 (1 September)

Suits. Image: USA Network. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Series. On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

Superstore Seasons 1-6 (1 September)

Series. A look at the lives of employees at a big box store.

FIBA Eurobasket (1 September)

Live Sports. This week, tune in for:

Group Stage Continues (1 September)

Round of 16 (6 September)

Lilo & Stitch (3 September)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Film. This re-imagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the found family that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i. Watch the trailer.

Reminder (3 September)

Series. Two heartbroken professionals – an architect and an editor – meet by coincidence after their relationships end. A mysterious phone message brings them together, sparking an unexpected romance and healing journey.

Blood & Myth (4 September)

Blood & Myth. Image: Hulu. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Documentary. In a native Alaskan town, a respected actor Iñupiaq becomes a fugitive after a series of violent crimes. Upon being captured, he assures that the Iñukuns, mythical beings of his culture, influenced his actions. Watch the trailer.

National Football League (5 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 NFL season begins with six games across week one. This week, tune in for:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

UFC Fight Night (7 September)

Live Sports. Imavov vs Borralho.

College Football (7 September)

Live Sports. This week, tune in for:

Michigan vs Oklahoma

Binge: streaming this week

The Office: Superfan Episodes (1 September)

Series. Available for streaming for the first time outside the US, these recut Superfan Episodes are a joyous deep dive into Dunder Mifflin. They’re packed with never-before-seen scenes including deleted scenes, different takes and even entire storylines cut from the original broadcast – a must-watch celebration for die-hard fans of The Office.

Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1 September)

Married… with Children. Image: Fox. Streaming this week on Binge.

Series. Relive 11 outrageous seasons of TV’s most unapologetically dysfunctional family. This cult classic broke sitcom rules, built a legacy of crude laughs and iconic characters and launched the career of breakout star Christina Applegate.

Selling Houses Australia Seasons 1-10 (1 September)

Reality Series. Rediscover this supremely bingeable Australian lifestyle show led by property expert Andrew Winter. Over its many seasons, this much-loved show has highlighted Australia’s tumultuous property market while transforming hundreds of homes with practical renovation ideas and endless inspiration.

The Office UK Seasons 1-2 (1 September)

Series. The story of an office that faces closure when the company decides to downsize its branches. A documentary film crew follow staff and the manager David Brent as they continue their daily lives.

Endeavour Seasons 1-8 (1 September)

Series. Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford.

Starring Shaun Evans, Roger Allam and James Bradshaw.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot Seasons 1-3 (1 September)

Series. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting embroiled in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp.

Starring David Suchet.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming this week on Binge.

Film. Go back to where it all started: Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy in his breakout role as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse. The film is celebrated for reinventing the zombie horror genre and for its chilling reflection of humanity under collapse.

The Whole Nine Yards (1 September)

Film. A struggling dentist’s life is turned upside down when a famous gangster moves in next door, and his wife convinces him to inform a notorious mob boss about the gangster’s whereabouts.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (2 September)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

Cold Case Investigators Season 1 (2 September)

Documentary Series. Every contact leaves a trace. How the latest forensic science is helping detectives catch criminals who have evaded the law for decades. Can their victims finally get justice?

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya (2 September)

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya. Image: Madman Entertainment. Streaming this week on Binge.

Film. During the annual Festival of the Stars in Sylvanian Village, while everyone is awaiting the event nervously, Freya, the Chocolate Rabbit girl, begins to worry about finding a birthday gift for her mum.

Playground (3 September)

Reality Series. Playground exposes the raw, unscripted lives of elite dancers, where ambition, tension and truth collide in this gripping, behind-the-scenes reality series.

The Paper (4 September)

Series. From the creators of The Office and starring Domhnall Gleeson comes this must-watch mockumentary set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It delivers sharp satire, heartfelt moments and a fresh lens on journalism’s evolving landscape. Watch the trailer.

90 Day: Hunt for Love (4 September)

Reality Series. Set in Tulum, this fresh spin-off reunites fan favourites from the 90 Day universe. It’s a bold, emotional quest for love with unexpected twists and new faces. Watch the trailer.

Rise of the Nazis Season 2 (4 September)

Documentary Series. Powerful and resonant series that looks at how Hitler and the Nazis seized power in Germany and ushered in the death of democracy.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4 September)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba and James Marsden.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Killer Kings Season 1 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Exploring the lives of six enigmatic kings who left their mark on the world. This series uncovers haunting factors and new evidence that could lead to fresh verdicts for these men.

In The Footsteps of Killers Season 3 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson use the latest forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on unsolved murder cases.

HBO Max: streaming this week

Brian and Maggie (1 September)

Series. It is 1989. Margaret Thatcher has been Britain’s Prime Minister for ten years. The Iron Lady is to face her old friend, much-feared inquisitor Brian Walden. The interview becomes a sensation. After it is over, Thatcher will never speak to Walden again. And a chain of events will have been set in motion that ultimately leads to her resignation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.

The Golden Boy (1 September)

The Golden Boy. Image: HBO. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

Documentary. A candid portrait of legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya from executive producers Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (2 September)

Documentary Series. This four-part docuseries offers extensive insight into Jodi Hildebrandt’s rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions program – and how that program led her to Franke and laid the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.

90 Day: Hunt For Love (3 September)

Reality Series. Eight 90-day singles are ready to give love another shot, but not everyone can escape their past.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (3 September)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. Image: Food Network. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Hosted by Brian Malarkey, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out hands four chefs each $25,000 and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (5 September)

Documentary Series. The series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Watch the trailer.

Rocky (6 September)

Film. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 2 (6 September)

Film. Rocky struggles in family life after his bout with Apollo Creed, while the embarrassed champ insistently goads him to accept a challenge for a rematch.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Netflix: streaming this week

One Direction: This Is Us (1 September)

Documentary. Award-winning documentarian Morgan Spurlock turns his camera on boy band phenomenon One Direction in this combination concert film and backstage pass.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (3 September)

Wednesday. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Series. When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them – or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Gwendoline Christie.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (4 September)

Animated Series. Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first? Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford (4 September)

Documentary Series. Go inside Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see super middleweight boxing match.

Inspector Zende (5 September)

Film. When serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, a determined Inspector Zende steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more.

Love Con Revenge (5 September)

Documentary. Victims of romance scams try to reclaim their lives with help from ‘The Tinder Swindler’ target Cecilie Fjellhøy and private investigator Brianne Joseph.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (7 September)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity. Image: CloverWorks. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Anime Series. When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighbouring high schools hate each other. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1 (1 September)

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Documentary. When Louise Ioannidis was found dead in a creek in 2011, a police investigation quickly concluded her death was consistent with drowning and the coroner closed the case. But Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts about how his sister died.

Four Corners: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (1 September)

Documentary. Hospitals, doctors and nurses have long been protected under international law. But in Gaza, most of the territory’s 36 main hospitals have now been attacked or destroyed. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is an investigation into the impact of war on Gaza’s health system and the treatment of its medical staff.

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes (2 September)

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Documentary. Donald Trump’s second term as president has taken off with breathtaking speed. Over several drama filled months he’s pursued his agenda, implementing radical changes in foreign policy, immigration enforcement and the economy. In the lead up to last year’s Presidential election, Foreign Correspondent spoke to a number of those Australians about their views on America’s future. Watch the trailer.

Inside Our Minds Season 2 (2 September)

Documentary Series. This two-part series harnesses CGI and animation technology to delve into the lives of ADHD and dyslexic people. Teaming up with top filmmakers, animators and graphic designers, they create evocative short films which explain to family and friends how they’re truly feeling inside – and what’s really going on inside their ADHD and dyslexic minds.

Gardening Australia Spring Special (5 September)

Reality Series. Tammy visits a poppy-filled paradise, Millie refreshes spring crops, Costa explores a project tackling homelessness, Josh plants a cat run, Hannah unveils her greenhouse, and we meet twins researching native snails & weevils.

Growing Up Jewish (7 September)

Documentary. Growing Up Jewish follows four diverse young Jewish people all celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs in the same week. With intimate access to the private celebrations of four young Jewish people, as the clock ticks down to this big week, Growing Up Jewish reveals the cultural and religious significance this milestone holds to each of them and what it means to a generation about to come of age.

BritBox: streaming this week

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 3 (1 September)

Richard Osman’s House of Games. Image: BBC. Streaming this week on BritBox.

Quiz Show. Richard Osman hosts this game show, in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

Death Valley Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Retired actor John Chapel reluctantly teams up with eager young detective Janie Mallowan to form the perfect crime-fighting duo – if they can only get along. Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, the hilarious duo solve gripping weekly murders across scenic Wales, while constantly clashing over their wildly different instincts. As they navigate crime scenes and personal baggage, their unlikely friendship begins to grow. Watch the trailer.

Starring Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodi and Alexandria Riley.

