Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, SBS, ABC, Stan and more …

BritBox: New shows this week

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Secrets of Skin. Image: BBC. New shows on BritBox.

Documentary Series. Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war, and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, and Joseph Quinn.

HBO Max: New shows this week

The Fastest Woman on Earth (20 October)

Documentary. Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, the film chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

Longmire Seasons 1-6 (20 October)

Longmire. Image: A&E. New shows on HBO Max.

Series. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

Expedition Unknown Season 15 (21 October)

Documentary Series. An archeologist travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from throughout time.

Exterminate All The Brutes (21 October)

Documentary Series. Through time, into the darkest hours of humanity, the documentary deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa and its impact today.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October)

Documentary. On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (22 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Leaving Las Vegas (25 October)

Leaving Las Vegas. Image: United Artists / Lumiére Pictures. New shows.

Film. Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue.

Netflix: New shows this week

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (21 October)

Documentary. An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team – and who was ultimately responsible.

The Monster of Florence (22 October)

Series. As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence. Watch the trailer.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia (22 October)

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Documentary. A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Elixir (23 October)

Film. An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (23 October)

Series. Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

A House of Dynamite (24 October)

A House of Dynamite. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, and Idris Elba.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (26 October)

Series. Depicts the story of Manager Kim, a middle-aged man who loses everything he once considered valuable in an instant. After a long journey, he finally discovers his true self, beyond his role as a department manager at a large corporation.

Disney+ & ESPN: New shows this week

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers (20 October)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions (21 October)

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks (21 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers (24 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Image: Hulu. New shows on Disney+.

Film. A suspenseful and seductive psychological thriller that reimagines the classic film and unravels the illusion of domestic bliss with chilling precision. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, an upscale suburban mom brings a new nanny into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe.

Pirates: Behind the Legends (22 October)

Documentary Series. From legendary John Ward, immortalised in fiction as Jack Sparrow, and English explorer Francis Drake; branded Pirates by their enemies but heroes by their comrades, to the notorious Pirates of the Caribbean shrouded in myth. Watch the trailer.

Top Guns: The Next Generation (22 October)

Top Guns: The Next Generation. Image: National Geographic. New shows.

Documentary Series. Follows a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots. Watch the trailer.

NBA (22 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Opening Night: Double Header (22 October)

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Cairns vs Perth (22 October)

New Zealand vs Brisbane (23 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Sydney (23 October)

Cairns vs Melbourne (24 October)

Brisbane vs S.E Melbourne (25 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (25 October)

Melbourne vs Adelaide (26 October)

Sydney vs Tasmania (26 October)

The Kardashians Season 7 (23 October)

Reality Series. The Kardashian-Jenners are back, and it feels like old times! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are diving head-first into the drama, the hustle, and the heart. They must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before. Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy.

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins (24 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Sydney Flames vs Southside Melbourne Flyers (24 October)

Geelong Venom vs Adelaide Lightning (25 October)

Canberra Capitals vs Townsville Fire (25 October)

MLB: World Series (25 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

Binge: New shows this week

The Great Entertainer (20 October)

The Great Entertainer. Image: Binge. New shows on Binge.

Documentary. This moving documentary honours the late Brian Walsh, the man behind some of Australia’s most unforgettable TV moments. Walsh’s visionary leadership helped launch the careers of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, while his influence transformed the way Australians experience sport and entertainment. This film explores his legacy as a cultural trailblazer, mentor and storyteller, offering a glimpse into the evolution of modern Australian media.

Prison Brides Season 1 (22 October)

Reality Series. Follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons.

Dangerous Animals (23 October)

Film. A survival horror film from director Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. With visceral thrills and a chilling premise, this Aussie-made thriller is a blood-pumping ride. Watch the trailer.

Mr. Mercedes Seasons 1-3 (23 October)

Series. From the creators of Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes is a dark, addictive thriller starring Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective haunted by an unsolved mass murder. With razor-sharp writing, eerie twists and standout performances, this three-season series is a must-watch for fans of prestige crime drama.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked (23 October)

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked. Image: BBC. New shows on Binge.

Reality Series. TV favourite Alison Hammond and her son Aidan hit the road in a campervan for a sunshine-soaked, budget-friendly adventure across Florida. From salsa dancing in Little Havana to exploring the Everglades, they uncover hidden gems and affordable thrills. It’s a joyful travelogue that proves you don’t need big bucks for big memories.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (23 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Running with Arnold (24 October)

Documentary. A documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign in California.

Stan: New shows this week

Aniara (20 October)

Film. A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.

The Grand Seduction (20 October)

The Grand Seduction. Image: Entertainment One. New shows on Stan.

Film. To survive, a dying Newfoundland fishing village must convince a young doctor to take up residence by any means necessary.

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson.

Speak No Evil (21 October)

Film. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

Grime Kids Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Bow, London. 2001. Five young boys are dreaming of a summer of music and starting their own Grime crew being able to make their voice heard through music.

Men (23 October)

Men. Image: Entertainment Film Distributors. New shows on Stan.

Film. A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

Starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (25 October)

Film. Two potheads wake up after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Sean William Scott, and Jennifer Garner.

Paramount+: New shows this week

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October)

Series. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Apple TV+: New shows this week

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (24 October)

Documentary. Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost sees Ben Stiller telling the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact on both popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons that we can all learn from those we love. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: New shows this week

Silver Linings Playbook (21 October)

Silver Linings Playbook. Image: The Weinstein Company. New shows.

Film. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear UK. New shows.

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

ABC iview: New shows this week

End Game with Tony Armstrong (21 October)

Documentary Series. Enough is enough. Fed up with excuses and failed campaigns, Tony Armstrong is on a mission to tackle racism in Australian sport. In End Game with Tony Armstrong, the former AFL player turned award-winning broadcaster embarks on a global search for solutions he hopes can be brought back and applied to Australia’s major sporting codes. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: New shows this week

Oasis: Knebworth 1996 (20 October)

Documentary. Relive Oasis’ monumental 1996 Knebworth Park concerts that drew 250,000 fans. The landmark concerts sold out in under a day with over 2% of the UK population attempting to buy tickets. This was a time when the UK was slowly recovering from a decade of recession; a surging confidence in arts and culture ushered in Cool Britannia and Oasis meteoric rise and reflected the country’s new-found conviction and swagger.

Hoff Roading (21 October)

Hoff Roading. Image: Perpetual Entertainment. New shows on SBS On Demand.

Travel Series. Comedian Rhys Darby and internationally renowned superstar David Hasselhoff take a break from Hollywood to tour Rhys’ homeland of New Zealand. They’re on a mission to discover the best that this picturesque country has to offer. And in the process, find out more about each other… and more surprisingly – about themselves. Watch the trailer.

The Last Leg With Adam Hills Season 33 (22 October)

Comedy Series. Join comedy’s sharpest satirical trio, Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, as they unpack the week’s news with a side of satire and a lot of laughs. Expect biting wit, side-splitting sketches and broken taboos as Adam, Josh and Alex invite special guests from the stages of entertainment and politics.

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (23 October)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain. Image: CNN. New shows on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In this new eight-part travel series, Eva Longoria returns to the home of her ancestors to explore her Spanish heritage and how the breathtaking land and vibrant culture have shaped one of the world’s greatest cuisines. Breaking all the old rules of haute cuisine, Spain has risen from humble beginnings to dominate the world’s top dining tables and create its own unique food culture. Watch the trailer.

Gremlins (24 October)

Film. Hilarious mayhem and destruction in a town straight out of Norman Rockwell. So, when your washing machine blows up or your TV goes on the fritz, before you call the repair man, turn on all the lights and look under all the beds. ‘Cause you never can tell, there just might be a gremlin in your house.

Rose Ayling Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks (25 October)

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks. Image: BBC. New shows on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. This heartwarming and thought-provoking series follows Rose Ayling-Ellis as she

embarks on an incredible experiment teaching a group of retirees British Sign Language. But with

students aged from 65 to 95, will she be able to teach these old hands some new tricks? With an

estimated 75% of older people experiencing some form of hearing loss, a number expected to rise to

80% by 2032, Rose thinks that BSL can transform their lives. Watch the trailer.

The Fifth Element (25 October)

Film. Set in the 23rd century, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element takes us to a world vastly different from that which we know today. For ex-Marine Korben Dallas, life has become tediously repetitive: he drives a flying cab for a living, and eats take away from the same Chinese restaurant, which delivers directly to his window, every day. But little does Korben know, a great extra-terrestrial Evil has teamed up with Zorg, and threatens to destroy the Earth, an event which can only be prevented by combining the four Earthly elements with an alien ‘Fifth’ element.

Starring Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, and Milla Jovovich.

The Change Season 2 (26 October)

The Change. Image: Channel 4. New shows on SBS On Demand.

Series. The series began with Linda, a working-class married mother of two turning 50 and becoming convinced she had early onset dementia until her GP told her it was the menopause. Linda decided to claw back some of the time she’s spent doing ‘invisible work’ over the years and do something for herself for a change.

Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike, she headed to the Forest of Dean and moved into a caravan owned by the Eel Sisters, Carmel and Agnes. At the start of the new season, faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told, Linda has some explaining to do.

Starring Bridget Christie, Monica Dolan, and Susan Lynch.

