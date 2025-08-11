Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, ABC, SBS and more …

Streaming this week on major streaming services:

HBO Max: streaming this week

Shark Week (11 August)

Bull Shark Showdown. Image: Discovery. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you’ll be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Shows set to air as part of this event include:

Bull Shark Showdown (11 August)

In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm (11 August)

Jaws vs Mega Croc (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

How to Survive a Shark Attack (12 August)

Black Mako of the Abyss (12 August)

People Magazine Presents: The Iconic Cases (12 August)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files (13 August)

Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark (13 August)

Caught! Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Surviving Jaws (14 August)

Florida’s Death Beach (15 August)

Great White Assassins (15 August)

911: Did the Killer Call? (15 August)

Battle for Shark Mountain (16 August)

Attack of the Devil Shark (16 August)

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (16 August)

Film. Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

King Richard (16 August)

Film. A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard. Starring Will Smith. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: streaming this week

The Blue Planet Season 2 (12 Aug)

Documentary series. The rich tapestry of life in the world’s oceans is back in the sights of David Attenborough for the return of this landmark nature series.

Lost And Found in the Lakes (13 Aug)

Series. The series will follow Helen and her team of experts as they attempt to reunite people with the treasured possessions they’d feared were gone forever, capturing the drama and suspense of uncovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost.

Presented by Helen Skelton.

Fear (14 August)

Fear. Image: BritBox. Streaming this week on BritBox.

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Karla Grant Presents: Yana Djamaga Ganji (11 August)

Documentary. In late 2019, Australia’s South Coast burned red, hot, and black. When the ash settled, First Nations voices were the first to emerge from the deafening silence. Yana Djamaga Ganji / Walk Good Fire is an Indigenous-led film that follows the Walbunja Rangers back out onto Yuin Country, as they work with cultural fire to heal both the coast and their people.

Dara O’Briain: Voice Of Reason Live (11 August)

Dara O’Briain: Voice Of Reason Live. Image: BBC. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Comedy Special. With Voice of Reason, Dara goes back to his day job as a world-class stand-up comedian. The show presents Dara in full flight as one of the most intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today.

Wonders of Volcanoes With Dara O’Briain (13 August)

Documentary Series. Dara O’Briain embarks on a personal quest to uncover the surprising volcanic hotspot hidden in the heart of Europe – Italy. Long fascinated by the forces that shape our planet, Dara wants to discover first-hand the secrets behind volcanoes – how they work and the profound impact they’ve had on the land, and its people. Watch the trailer.

Casketeers Life and Death Across the Globe (13 August)

Documentary Series. The Casketeers’ much-loved funeral directors, and husband and wife team Francis and Kaiora Tipene, embark on a new adventure, departing Aotearoa on a global travel odyssey.

Blood Work (13 August)

Film. A retired FBI agent tracks a killer who murdered his heart donor in this gripping thriller about second chances and unfinished business.

Starring Clint Eastwood, Anjelica Huston, and Jeff Daniels.

La Unidad Seasons 2-3 (14 August)

La Unidad. Image: Movistar+. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Series. Carla is the chief inspector of a police brigade that is always fighting Islamic terrorism. As the second season begins an operation to catch one of the most sought-after Jihadist leaders ends up with the accidental death of the first-born son of Omar Al Hassan, a Syrian businessman living in Spain with contacts in the Saudi secret services, the Spanish National Intelligence Centre (CNI)… and Jihadist terrorists. Watch the trailer.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (14 August)

Reality Series. In this three-part series, Gordon Ramsay faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep to prevent his students from becoming the masters.

Love and Sex in Mexico (15 August)

Documentary. Like many other Latin American countries, Mexico conveys an image of machismo and religious conservatism when it comes to sex. Yet, the capital has always been one of the most progressive in the region, and some native peoples display tolerance toward sexual minorities unknown in many European countries. This documentary provides an intimate glimpse into the love and sex lives of Mexican society which, with 130 million inhabitants, is complex and full of contrasts.

Little Fires Everywhere (16 August)

Little Fires Everywhere. Image: Hulu. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch the trailer.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

Kursk: 10 Days That Shaped Putin (16 August)

Documentary Series. This is a dramatic and forensic examination of events that took place in August 2000, after an explosion onboard the Kursk submarine trapped a group of survivors at the bottom of the Barents Sea. Why did the Russians take so long to accept international assistance? How did this crisis and subsequent reporting change Russia and importantly, how would it shape Putin’s own trajectory as the new President of Russia?

Colosseum Rise And Fall (17 August)

Documentary Series. A monument to blood and brutality, the Colosseum is the greatest amphitheatre ever built by the Romans. But what were the origins of the Colosseum and the gruesome spectacles performed within? With unique access to new archaeology, this series explores the true purpose of the Colosseum and the network of amphitheatres spread throughout the Roman Empire.

The Sinking of a Superyacht (17 August)

Documentary. When the superyacht Bayesian set sail along Sicily’s coast, passengers and crew had no idea of the horror that awaited them. As the yacht lay moored outside Porticello harbour, a huge downburst of water and winds of over 100 kmph capsized the boat. Fifteen people leapt to safety but 7 others, including the owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, drowned.

Through a dramatic minute-by-minute analysis of the tragedy and rescue we examine the potential

factors involved in the disaster, from the extreme weather to onboard safety, and ask what the sinking

means for anyone thinking of stepping onto a boat. As storms and extreme weather events become

much more frequent, how safe are our seas?

Prime Video: streaming this week

Top End Wedding (11 August)

Top End Wedding. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Film. This hilarious and heart-warming comedy is the story of successful Sydney lawyer, Lauren, and her fiancée Ned. Engaged and in love, they have just one day to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream Top End Wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Butterfly (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

Starring Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, and more.

Flight Risk (14 August)

Flight Risk. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Film. A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

The Siege at Thorn High (15 August)

Film. A special school for troubled children. A teacher who is determined to discipline the students. Here, teachers must not only teach, but survive the deadly attacks of their students.

Werewolves (16 August)

Film. After a worldwide pandemic the previous year of people turning into werewolves after a super-moon event, two scientists try to stop the mutation from happening again as part of a team effort, but the experiment goes wildly awry.

Starring Frank Grillo.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Streaming this week. Image: Apple TV+.

Film. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

I Saw The Face of the Devil. Image: Venin Films. Streaming this week on AMC+ and Shudder.

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

True Crime Story: Smugshot (14 August) – AMC+

Series. Smugshot is a true crime anthology series that spotlights privileged individuals involved in elaborate criminal behavior. Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame, each of these law-breakers cling to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain.

In the premiere episode, ‘Aussie Abduction,’ a romantic picnic quickly turns into a nightmare when a young couple goes missing. Clues point to a satanic cult, but an even more absurd motive is revealed, leaving them naked and wandering the Australian outback with a slim chance of survival.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Playing Gracie Darling (14 August)

Playing Gracie Darling. Streaming this week. Image: Paramount+.

Paramount+ Series. When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried. Watch the trailer.

Starring Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie

Maynard, and Dan Spielman.

Stan: streaming this week

The Rainmaker (16 August)

The Rainmaker. Image: USA Network. Streaming this week on Stan.

Series. Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Watch the trailer.

Starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla.

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

ABC iview: streaming this week

PJ Masks Power Heroes Season 1 (11 August)

Series. The PJ Masks arrive on your screens in all-new adventures. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are joined by new heroes, creating a bigger, even better team. Good thing too, as new villains are in town. Our heroes will take them on in the city, space and the frozen wilderness of Iceworld. As Catboy says, ‘If badness is everywhere, we’ll be everywhere.’

Australian Story: To Bilo and Back – The Nadesalingam Family (11 August)

Documentary. They were once the most famous refugee family in Australia. But where are they now? When the Nadesalingams were removed at dawn from their home in Biloela in 2018 and put in immigration detention, a group of locals launched a campaign to bring them back. For the next four years, the Tamil family captured the nation’s attention as they were moved from one detention centre to another, fought countless legal battles and staved off multiple deportations attempts.

We revisit the family to hear how they survived the uncertainty and scrutiny of those four years, how life is now and their hopes for their children’s future.

Four Corners: Trump’s Power and the Law (11 August)

Documentary. Trump versus the Courts: What will the American system of government become – the rule of law or the rule of the president? President Trump has expanded the power and authority of his office like no other, and he is not stopping. At stake is the foundational document of the United States of America – the constitution. From undermining the courts to attacking prosecutors, judges, and the justice system itself, this week Four Corners examines how President Trump is pushing the limits.

Foreign Correspondent: Children of the Taliban (12 August)

Documentary. Four years since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Foreign Correspondent looks at the lives of children living under Taliban rule. This is a generation whose entire lives have been upended and who are being forced to grow up quickly to survive. With rare access to the children of high-ranking Taliban members, this film captures the daily life of two boys who talk openly about their desire to be Mujahid fighters and who are already involved in standing guard for their fathers.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 1 (15 August)

Series. Jasper Tempest is a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he is constantly having to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Stories from Magic Beach (15 August)

Stories from Magic Beach. Image: Arenamedia. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. After reading the iconic book by Alison Lester, nine children and a dog find themselves on Magic Beach. Each episode of Stories from Magic Beach focuses on the adventures of a different protagonist. They explore caves, build giant sandcastles, poke around rock pools and converse with sea creatures. This is where their animated imaginations begin.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ Season 2 (16 August)

Quiz Show. Comedian Guy Montgomery, aided by his co-host, Sanjay Patel returns for a new season of Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ and introduces some new and innovative elements to the new season.

Binge: streaming this week

Shark Week Celebration (11-17 August)

Shark. Image: Canva

As a special Shark Week attraction, Binge will add a range of shark-related shows and documentaries this week. Here’s the full list:

How To Survive A Shark Attack (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

Surviving Jaws (12 August)

Bull Shark Showdown (13 August)

Jaws vs. Mega Croc (13 August)

Caught! When Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Battle For Shark Mountain (15 August)

Air Jaws: Hunt For Colossus (15 August)

Attack Of The Devil Shark (17 August)

Great White: Shark Killers (17 August)

Each focusses on sharks in a new light: as destructive natural forces, horror icons, and fascinating ecological subjects. If you’re somebody who’s afraid of going into deep water, or someone who watched Jaws a bit too young, it might be a good idea to look away from these new additions.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (12 August)

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Image: Disney. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses – Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho – as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. Watch the trailer.

Big City Greens Season 4 (13 August)

Series. The adventurous life of Cricket Green, a country boy who moves with his family from their rural farm to a modern metropolis.

WNBA (13 August)

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 9-13 (14 August)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Image: E!. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Series. A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

WNBA (14 August)

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm.

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Netflix: streaming this week

Final Draft (12 August)

Final Draft. Streaming this week. Image: Netflix.

Reality Series. Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (12 August)

Comedy Special. Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

Songs From the Hole (13 August)

Documentary. An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary-musical odyssey composed behind bars.

Love is Blind UK Season 2 (13 August)

Series. A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle? Starring Matt and Emma Willis.

Fixed (13 August)

Fixed. Streaming this week. Image: Netflix.

Film. After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy. Watch the trailer.

Young Millionaires (13 August)

Series. Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (13 August)

Series. A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

In the Mud (14 August)

Series. Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (14 August)

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage. Image: EOTA / Crew-Cell. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Film. The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit. Watch the trailer.

Miss Governor Season 1 Part 2 (14 August)

Series. As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser (15 August)

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser. Streaming this week. Image: Netflix.

Documentary Series. Former contestants and producers reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of The Biggest Loser in this provocative documentary series. Watch the trailer.

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (15 August)

Documentary Series. This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Night Always Comes (15 August)

Film. Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

