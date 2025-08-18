Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, ABC, SBS and more …

BritBox: streaming this week

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Unforgetten. Image: BritBox. Streaming this week.

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently? Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

HBO Max: streaming this week

Dead Hot (18 August)

Dead Hot. Image: Prime Video. Streaming this week.

Series. Five years ago, Elliot’s love, Peter, went missing, leaving behind only a severed finger in a pool of blood.

Now, Elliot lives with his best friend and Peter’s twin, Jess. The two are platonic soulmates. They won’t pretend like life doesn’t suck – but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to go out, hook up with randoms, get their hopes up over strangers, and laugh their asses off along the way.

Dead Hot is the twistiest of thrillers, rooted in Elliot and Jess’s friendship as they navigate all the fun, heartbreak, and absurdity of their mid-twenties – with a bit of mystery, missing persons, and bloody fingers in between.

Watch the trailer.

Mud Madness Season 2 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Strap in for the wild and gritty underground world of mud racing.

Botched Bariatrics (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follow the journey of patients whose worlds have been turned upside down after a failed bariatric surgery and their quest to get their lives back.

American Monster: Abuse of Power (18 August)

American Monster: Abuse of Power. Image: Arrow Media. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

Documentary Series. Power corrupted them into evil. Follow investigations of horrifying modern crimes where authority figures abused their positions, revealing disturbing truths behind their actions.

Expedition X Season 9 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Whether trekking through the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a legendary ape-man or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system right here in the United States, the Expedition X team is taking viewers to the stranger side of the unknown.

Celebrity IOU Season 8 (19 August)

Reality Series. Drew and Jonathan Scott help Hollywood A-listers express gratitude to people who have impacted their lives with surprise home renovations.

Animals on Drugs (20 August)

Documentary Series. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante investigates how human drugs are infiltrating ecosystems and intoxicating animals – from meth-exposed gators in Florida to drug-fuelled bears and Colombia’s cocaine hippos – uncovering the bizarre consequences of our vices on the natural world.

Welcome to Plathville Season 7 (21 August)

Reality Series. A conservative family of 11 face changes as new members enter the family dynamic from outside their isolation farm in southern Georgia.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming this week.

HBO Max August Headliner. Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

Watch the trailer.

Starring John Cena, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks.

Magic Mike (23 August)

Film. A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money. Starring Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Alex Pettyfer, and Matthew McConaughey.

The Beekeper (23 August)

Film. A former operative of a powerful organisation embarks on a brutal campaign for vengeance. Starring Jason Statham.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day favourites invite you into their homes to watch Happily Ever After?.

Netflix: streaming this week

CoComelon Lane Season 5 (18 August)

Series. The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more.

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (19 August)

Documentary Series. Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Rivers of Fate (20 August)

Series. When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her – until their paths cross.

Forgive Us All (20 August)

Forgive Us All. Image: Rialto Distribution. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Film. A story of redemption in a world gone dark. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey, and Richard Roxburgh.

Death Inc. Season 3 (21 August)

Series. When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Hostage (21 August)

Series. When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (21 August)

Film. These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom – and love.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold. Watch the trailer.

Fall for Me (21 August)

Film. Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Long Story Short (22 August)

Long Story Short. Image: ShadowMachine/Tornante Company/Vegan Blintzes. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Series. From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Starring Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, and more.

Watch the trailer.

Abandoned Man (22 August)

Film. After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free. Watch the trailer.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Starring Samara Weaving, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

UFC: Fight Night (23 August)

Walker vs Zhang.

Twelve (23 August)

Twelve. Image: Disney. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide. Watch the trailer.

NCAA: College Football (24 August)

Kicks off with UC Davis vs Mercer and North Carolina Central vs Southern. Followed by:

Boise State vs South Florida, Nebraska vs Cincinnati (29 August)

Georgia Tech vs Colorado (30 August)

Mississippi vs Southern Miss (31 August)

Syracuse vs Tennessee (31 August)

Marshall vs Georgia (31 August)

Alabama vs Florida State (31 August)

LSU vs Clemson (31 August)

UTSA vs Texas A&M (31 August)

California vs Oregon State (31 August)

Binge: streaming this week

Police Interceptors Season 22 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follows the police intercept teams of Great Britain.

Naked Attraction Season 7 (18 August)

Reality Series. Single men and women participate in a dating show wherein they pick partners in their birthday suits before going on a date to test their initial instincts about them.

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape Season 1 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Travelling from the frozen south to the tropical north, Jimmy Doherty explores New Zealand. He is out to discover what constitutes the true Kiwi spirit, exploring a country that is every bit as wild and beautiful as any place on earth.

The Real Manhunter Season 4 (19 August)

The Real Manhunter. Image: Sky. Streaming this week on Binge.

Reality Series. Ex-Detective Colin Sutton looks back at his most important cases and how they were solved.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life Season 7 (19 August)

Reality Series. Cameras follow surgeons, anaesthetists, theatre staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s surgical unit, where surgeons push medical boundaries to the limit.

Queens That Changed The World Season 1 (20 August)

Documentary Series. Watch the stories of six powerful women who changed the course of history, including Queen Victoria, Elizabeth I and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Antiques Road Trip Season 27 (21 August)

Reality Series. Antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Rise of the Dictators Season 1 (21 August)

Rise of the Dictators. Image: WildBear Entertainment. Streaming this week on Binge.

Documentary Series. Examines Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and their authoritarian successors, showing how they seized absolute power and used it. Demonstrates democracy’s vulnerability and authoritarianism’s persistence.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (22 August)

Reality Series. Ten of Canada’s most talented amateur potters take centre stage in this heartwarming and hilarious new competition. Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Robertson, with guest judge Seth Rogen. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. Catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Australian Story: Dark Star – Alex Lloyd (18 August)

Australian Story: Dark Star – Alex Lloyd. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Documentary. Twenty-five years ago, four-time ARIA Award winner Alex Lloyd was one of the most famous musos in the country. And then he all but disappeared.

For the first time, the singer-songwriter behind the Aussie anthem Amazing reveals the personal turmoil that derailed his career and personal life for well over a decade.

Four Corners: Lawfare (18 August)

Documentary. A growing anti-government movement in Australia is challenging the authority of the courts, councils and cops. Some call themselves sovereign citizens, others freedom fighters. Supercharged during the COVID lockdowns, the movement’s rising influence and resolve has made it one of the judiciary’s primary concerns.

This week on Four Corners, reporter Mahmood Fazal embeds with key figures inside the movement to see how it operates.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 1 (18 August)

Quiz Show. Every episode, a group of four famous faces go toe-to-toe testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining trivia. Fun, witty, and full of surprises, Richard Osman’s cross-examination of the celebs provides an entertaining watch for all the family. And of course, this warm, feel-good quiz is perfect for playing along with at home.

Foreign Correspondent: Spain’s Toxic Tourism (19 August)

Documentary. If you’re dreaming of a summer in Spain, you’re not alone. The nation is on track to overtake France as the world’s most visited country with around one hundred million international visitors expected this year. But you may be met with a hostile reception.

Protests and blockades against mass tourism have sprung up across the country with furious locals demanding action to quell the massive hordes of tourists taking over their cities and homes.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16, Episodes 8-14 (22 August)

Good Game Spawn Point. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Talk Show Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents!

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big.

In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. Watch the trailer.

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

Stan: streaming this week

The Boy That Never Was (22 August)

Series. When a couple’s son is presumed dead in a North African earthquake, their world turns upside down. However, when they spot a boy in Dublin resembling him, they embark on a frantic quest for the truth. Watch the trailer.

Starring Colin Morgan and Toni O’Rourke.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

The Beekeeper. Image: Amazon MGM Studios. Streaming this week on Stan.

Film. One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it’s revealed he’s a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers.

Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hutcherson.

In Vitro (24 August)

Film. On a struggling cattle farm some years in the future, a woman discovers the unsettling consequences of her husband’s animal breeding technology.

Starring Ashley Zukerman, Talia Zucker, and Will Howarth.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Eileen (24 August)

Eileen. Image: Neon / Focus Features / Universal Pictures. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Watch the trailer.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

The Killer (24 August)

Film. The Killer stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead.

But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

Watch the trailer.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, and Omar Sy.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet.

It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, and Erika Alexander.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

Nelly Knows Mysteries (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Nelly Knows Mysteries. Image: Hallmark Mystery. Streaming this week on AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Film. When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins detective Hogan to help find the killer. However, as suspicions creep in, Dahlia becomes a prime suspect.

DI Ray Series 2 (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Series two of DI Ray sees Parminder Nagra’s titular detective thrust into another sensitive and high-profile case. This time, she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Deb’s House Series 2 (22 August) – AMC+

Series. Music mogul Deb Antney is on a quest for the next female R&B superstar. This season, she is backed by an all-star lineup of famed artists who know what it takes to make it to the top.

Stepping in to share their wisdom, tough love, and game-changing industry insight are: Waka Flocka Flame, rapper and entrepreneur bringing his no-nonsense industry perspective; LeLee Lyons, founding member of the legendary R&B group SWV and champion of women in music; and Keke Wyatt, the platinum-selling vocal powerhouse known for her raw talent and unforgettable runs.

Tornado (22 August) – AMC+

Tornado. Image: Tea Shop Productions / BFI. Streaming this week on AMC+.

Film. Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s traveling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar.

Starring Kôki, Tim Roth, and Jack Lowdon. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: streaming this week

Red Right Hand (18 August)

Film. Cash is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.

John Wick (20 August)

John Wick. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Film. John Wick is a former hitman grieving the loss of his true love. When his home is broken into, robbed, and his dog killed, he is forced to return to action to exact revenge. Starring Keanu Reeves.

The Map That Leads To You (20 August)

Prime Video Film. The Map That Leads To You follows Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected.

Watch the trailer.

Starring Josh Lucas, KJ Apa, and Madelyn Cline.

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Donal’s Irish Adventure (18 August)

Donal’s Irish Adventure. Image: Appetite Media. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Donal Skehan and his faithful dog, Max, are on a journey of discovery to reconnect with Donal’s roots around Ireland through its many picturesque towns, villages and cities and to meet the people who, too, call it home.

Watch the trailer.

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit (18 August)

Comedy Special. Recorded live at London’s Hackney Empire, The Cats Does Countdown star Jon Richardson performs his stand-up show The Knitwit.

With his trademark fastidious humour Jon asks all the important questions: Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?

Karla Grant Presents: My Survival As An Aboriginal (18 August)

Documentary. In 1978, the ground-breaking documentary My Survival as An Aboriginal moved Australia and the world with its vivid personal telling of the atrocities and hardships committed against Aboriginal peoples.

It was the first Australian documentary directed by an Indigenous woman, and one of the first Australian films where an Indigenous Australian was able to tell her own story and decide how she and her community would be represented.

National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2025 (18 August)

Awards Show. Launched in 2020, the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA), provide a vibrant and exciting platform to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and fashion designers, whilst contributing to the capacity building of the sector.

Adam Richman Eats Football. Image: Discovery. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Globally famous food explorer, Adam Richman, is back in Britain. He’s embarking on another unique food tour of Britain, this time combining two of his biggest passions: food and football. Using the match as his menu, he’s exploring the unique food cultures around some of the biggest football clubs in the country – from London to Liverpool, Brighton to Glasgow and beyond.

Watch the trailer.

National Parks From Above: Ireland With Dara Ó Briain (21 August)

Documentary Series. This series takes us to the skies over six of Ireland’s national parks to witness

the wonder of this land from above.

On a cinematic journey travelling the length and breadth of Ireland and soaring over mountains and valleys, marvel at the country’s natural beauty and the

incredible wildlife.

First Nations Bedtime Stories Season 5 (22 August)

First Nations Bedtime Stories. Image: Common Ground. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Every year, Common Ground works with different First Nations communities to film five non-secret Dreaming stories, told by Elders and Knowledge Custodians.

Sharing and strengthening these stories for future generations and providing a way for all people to connect with the oldest continuing cultures on Earth, these stories display a rich source of valuable knowledge and wisdom.

La Vuelta 2025 (23 August)

Sports Event. La Vuelta 2025 is a three-week cycling race which will take place in Italy, France, Andorra and Spain between 23 August and 14 September 2025. The 2025 race will be the 80th edition of the Vuelta a Espana, the third and final grand tour of the 2025 men’s road cycling season.

The Stage 1 race kicks off at 10:40 pm AEST on Saturday, 23 August.

Rome Underground (24 August)

Documentary. It’s the most ambitious underground construction project ever seen. In Rome, Italy engineers are building Line C – a hyper-efficient, 25 kilometre metro line that will connect suburbs to the downtown.

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (24 August)

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal. Image: National Geographic. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In 1989, maverick scientist Tommy Thompson stunned the world by recovering three tons of gold from a shipwreck deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

What follows is a 30-year story of adventure, deception and personal turmoil, taking him from venerated celebrity to infamous fugitive and, ultimately, to the inside of a prison cell.

Watch the trailer.

Animalia Collection (24 August)

Documentary Series. Features the special episodes Extraordinary Animals and Tassie Tiger On The Rocks. Explores some surprising animal behaviour and illustrates that forceful strategies can be necessary for survival.

In nature, being flamboyant can mean anything from using extravagant behaviour to entice a mate or warn off predators. The Tasmanian Tiger twists and turns, depending on how it’s seen.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.