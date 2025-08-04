Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Max, Prime, ABC, SBS and more …

Streaming this week on major streaming services

Netflix: streaming this week

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

WWE Summerslam 2025. Image: WWE . Streaming this week on Netflix.

Wrestling PLE. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Series. Follow college football’s most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August)

Series. Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper, and more.

Stolen: Heist of the Century (8 August)

Documentary. Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists – and how did they pull it off?

The Iron Claw (10 August)

The Iron Claw. Image: A24. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Film. Inspired by a true story, the Von Erich brothers rise through sacrifices, struggles and bitter tragedy to become a professional wrestling dynasty. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and more. Watch the trailer.

Stan: streaming this week

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August)

Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Image: Starz. Streaming this week on Stan.

Series. The highly anticipated prequel to the global phenomenon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic tale that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. Watch the trailer.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, and Jamie Roy.

Binge: streaming this week

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge. Streaming this week.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Yes, Chef (4 August)

Reality Series. Featuring twelve highly skilled chefs who all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity or short fuses are holding them back. Enter Martha Stewart and José Andrés. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Ancient Aliens Season 19 (5 August)

Documentary Series. Historians and experts investigate various events, legends and texts throughout history that may contain evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life. Hosted by Giorgio Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken.

Outback Hunters (7 August)

Documentary Series. Takes viewers Down Under to an untamed frontier where crocs outnumber people three to one and it’s never entirely clear who is the hunter and who is the hunted.

Julius Caesar: The Making Of a Dictator Season 1 (7 August)

Documentary Series. He came. He saw. He conquered. The tale of an ambitious power-grab that turned to tyranny. How Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

The Making Of Gladiator II will also drop on Binge, as a companion to this film release.

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming this week on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

The Ride Life With Sung Kang Season 1 (4 August)

The Ride Life With Sung Kang. Image: Fuse Media. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Join Fast and Furious star Sung Kang on a modern-day adventure to explore unique car cultures and the evolving relationship between man and machine.

Russell Howard Live At The London Palladium (4 August)

Comedy Special. After 237 gigs in 141 cities in 30 countries on his fourth and biggest international tour yet, Russell Howard brings his acclaimed stand-up show to your screens with his brand-new special, Live at the London Palladium.

Best of Garma 2025 (4 August)

Event. Hosted by Natalie Ahmat, The Best of Garma 2025, is 30-minute special that wraps up all

the powerful moments, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences from this year’s

25th anniversary Garma Festival.

Karla Grant Presents Season 3 (4 August)

Documentary Series. Karla Grant Presents is a selection of half-hour documentaries and films introduced by prolific journalist and TV personality Karla Grant. Karla delves into each piece of content, offering her personal insights, and contextualising the story for the audience.

The Shift Season 2 (7 August)

The Shift. Image: TV 2. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Series. The Shift is a drama series about life in different hospital departments, at a fictional Danish Hospital in the Greater Copenhagen area. The first season was set in a maternity ward and the second season takes place two years later in a paediatric ward. As the season opens, Linda is running her busy ward with a steady hand. But when her own son is suddenly hospitalised in critical condition, Linda feels powerless. Can she be there for her son, her staff and the hospitalised children?

If You Are The One Season 16 (8 August)

Reality Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earnt itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.

Love and Sex In Dubai (8 August)

Documentary. In Dubai, the Manhattan of the Middle East, as in the rest of the United Arab Emirates, sexual relations outside traditional marriage are considered a crime, and penalties range from fines to the death penalty, encompassing imprisonment or expulsion.

Marcella Seasons 1-3 (9 August)

Marcella. Image: ITV. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marcella is a multi-stranded crime drama from international screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), co-created by Nicola Lardner (The Tunnel) and starring Anna Friel.

All three seasons of Marcella will be available to streaming on SBS On Demand.

Leonardo da Vinci (9 August)

Documentary Series. A fifteenth-century Italian polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci left behind artistic works of staggering beauty as well as detailed anatomical sketches, studies of geology, gravity and water, and designs for machines of war and flying contraptions that today are marvelled at for their ingenuity and foresight.

Leonardo da Vinci tells the story of one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds, a singular visionary whose Mona Lisa, The Last Supper and Vitruvian Man are among the most celebrated works of all time.

Animalia Collection (10 August)

Documentary Series. Featuring some remarkably imaginative animals – echidnas, tarantulas, archerfish,

humpback whales, cockatoos and riflebirds – this series explores how creativity enables impressive problem-solving skills and drives forward adaptations that are essential for survival. This SBS On Demand drop includes two specials: Extraordinary Animals and Tree Kangaroos – Ghosts of the Forest.

The Roman Pantheon (10 August)

Documentary. Pantheons are grandiose monuments that defy imagination because the secrets of their construction have never truly been revealed. The most famous of these is the Pantheon in Rome, the only monument from Antiquity that has survived virtually intact. How did this spectacular edifice, one of the largest Roman constructions of antiquity, at 46 meters high, survive 2,000 years without moving? How did Roman architects build a dome 43 meters in diameter without it collapsing over time? What revolutionary techniques did they employ?

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm (10 August)

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm. Image: PBS. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. In August 2023, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century reduced much of the Hawaiian town of Lahaina to ashes, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands. Sparked by a downed power line, the fire and a chaotic emergency response unfolded as Hurricane Dora brought high winds to Maui, Hawai’i’s second-largest island, where Lahaina is located. Could the fire’s catastrophic toll have been prevented?

SBS On Demand will also get new episodes for the following shows this week: The Casketeers, Big Backyard Quiz, Smilla’s Sense of Snow, Great Australian Road Trips, Chris Cooks Cymru, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Plat Du Tour, The Hidden World Of Hospitality, and Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen.

Prime Video: streaming this week

The Wolf of Wall Street (4 August)

The Wolf of Wall Street. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming this week.

Film. Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (4 August)

Film. Hellboy and a rookie B.P.R.D. agent in the 1950s are sent to the Appalachians, where they discover a remote community dominated by witches and led by the sinister local demon, the Crooked Man. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, and Jefferson White.

The Pickup (6 August)

Prime Video Film. In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis , are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria.

Den of Thieves (6 August)

Film. An elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew clash as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

The Croods: A New Age (7 August)

Film. The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Daredevil (8 August)

Daredevil. Image: 20th Century Fox. Streaming this week.

Film. A man blinded by toxic waste which also enhanced his remaining senses fights crime as an acrobatic martial arts superhero. Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Watch the trailer.

Elektra (8 August)

Film. An assassin’s change of heart leads her into a war against an evil crime syndicate. Starring Jennifer Garner.

Conclave (9 August)

Conclave. Image: Focus Features. Streaming this week.

Film. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the

Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds

himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The

Church. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Platonic. Image: Apple. Streaming this week.

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things. Watch the trailer.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Four Corners: The Price of Justice (4 August)

Documentary. Who really wins in Australian class actions? At least one class action is launched on average every week in Australia. They are often seen as the only way Australians wronged by powerful institutions can get compensation and justice. In this Four Corners, ABC investigations’ reporter Anne Connolly reveals how some class actions have become a brazen money-making exercise for lawyers and litigation funders – many of them based overseas.

Australian Story: Momentum: Mohammed ‘Dr Mo’ Mustafa (4 August)

Australian Story. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Documentary. The situation in Gaza has caused outrage and a sense of helplessness but Perth-based doctor Mohammed “Dr Mo” Mustafa is determined to focus the world’s attention on solutions. After gaining prominence for his harrowing social media posts from the war zone, where he twice volunteered as an emergency doctor, he wants to harness that profile to get a children’s hospital built there.

Foreign Correspondent: Japan’s Last Survivors (5 August)

Documentary. Remembering Hiroshima 80 years on. On August 6, 1945, the atomic bomb was dropped for the first time in an act of war on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. It was one of the final and most famous acts of World War II following Japan’s refusal to surrender in the face of overwhelming odds and enormous civilian casualties.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (5 August)

Documentary Series. Dr Ann Jones heads to Rosemary Island, WA to join turtle scientists on their annual nest survey. It’s hot work, but worth it – females laying eggs; flatback hatchlings, and she even wrestles a Green Turtle.

Back Roads (7 August)

Back Roads. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. This time on Back Roads Lisa Millar straps herself in for an adventure exploring the legendary Snowy River. Most of us know the name, but how much do we really know about this iconic river? Lisa follows the Snowy from the slopes of Mt Kosciuszko in New South Wales right down south to Marlo, where the river empties out into the Bass Strait.

Griff’s Great American South (7 August)

Documentary Series. Griff hits Memphis to trace the roots of blues, soul, and rock’n’roll on the banks of the Mississippi. You could name check more famous musicians in Memphis than anywhere else in the world. Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Cash, BB King, Al Green, Robert Johnson … the list goes on. At Sun Records Studio, anyone could come and make a record for $3.98.

Compass: Cult of the Saints (10 August)

Documentary. As eight-year-old diabetic Elizabeth Struhs lay dying in her home in Toowoomba, her parents and other members of the religious cult the Saints gathered around her and sang. They withheld her life-saving insulin medication, believing God would heal her. But Elizabeth died.

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

I Saw The Face of the Devil. Image: Venin Films. Streaming this week on AMC+ and Shudder.

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Man With No Past (5 August)

Film. Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.

Starring Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, Marton Csokas, and Charlotte Vega.

Ridiculousness Season 40 (6 August)

Reality Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrdek returns to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrdek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7 August)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

BritBox: streaming this week

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 Aug)

Documentary Series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

One Night In… (6 Aug)

Reality Series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Love In A Cold Climate (7 Aug)

Miniseries. Three young aristocratic women find love while the world around them trundles towards war. Starring Rosamund Pike, Alan Bates, Anna Popplewell, and Jemima Rooper.

DI Ray Season 2 (8 Aug)

DI Ray Season 2. Image: ITV. Streaming this week on BritBox.

Series. Kicking off two months after DI Ray’s suspension, Season 2 throws her straight back into a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting kills a young nurse and a prominent crime boss. Tension ignites between rival gangs, forcing DI Ray to navigate a complex web of crime to uncover the truth before a gang war erupts.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Gemma Whelan and Sam Baker-Jones. Watch the trailer.

HBO Max: streaming this week

The Yogurt Shop Murders (4 August)

HBO Max Documentary Series. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. What happened that night continues to mystify the police, the families, and the city. This series explores the complex questions and trauma left by the unsolved case.

BS High (4 August)

Documentary. An eye-opening chronicle of the Bishop Sycamore High School football scandal and the team’s infamous head coach, Roy Johnson.

Fake Famous (5 August)

Documentary. Fake Famous follows an actress, fashion designer and real estate assistant who attempts to become social media influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to boost their popularity.

Expedition Bigfoot Season 6 (5 August)

Documentary Series. The legend of Bigfoot has been a source of fascination for generations. An elite team of investigators analyse five decades of Bigfoot sightings to pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (6 August)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills. Image: HBO. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

HBO Max Documentary Series. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica (6 August)

Documentary Series. Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica offers an intimate, unprecedented look at the daily operations of the Scenic Eclipse, the world’s first discovery yacht.

Faster with Newbern and Cotten Season 3 (7 August)

Documentary Series. David Newbern and Mike Cotten show the ideology, technology and work it takes to add speed in a matter of days without breaking the bank.

Tom and Jerry Gokko: Food and Home (8 August)

Series. Tom and Jerry Gokko is a brand-new Japanese animated series full of fast-paced chases, funny fights, and nonstop fun.

The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition Trilogy (9 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

Films. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition. Hobbits Frodo and Sam journey to destroy the evil One Ring with the help of their travelling companions.

Gran Torino (9 August)

Film. After a Hmong teenager tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, a disgruntled, prejudiced Korean War veteran seeks to redeem both the boy and himself. Starring Clint Eastwood.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (9 August)

Film. Elite spy Orson Fortune recruits a movie star to help him stop the sale of a new weapons technology. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Cary Elwes.

Shark Week (10 August)

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you will be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Shows set to air as part of this event include:

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (10 August)

Dancing with Sharks (10 August)

Great White Reign of Terror (10 August)

King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Series. King of the Hill returns with a brand new ‘legacy’ season.

WNBA (4 August)

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 (5 August)

Basketball Tournament. Kicks off with New Zealand vs Iraq. Set to be followed by these matchups:

Australia vs Korea (6 August)

Philippines vs New Zealand (8 August)

Lebanon vs Australia (9 August)

Chinese Taipei vs New Zealand, Qatar vs Australia (10 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (12 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (13 August)

Quarter-Finals (14 August)

Quarter-Finals (15 August)

Semi-Finals (17 August)

3rd Place & Final (18 August)

UFC: Fight Night (5 August)

Dolidze vs Hernandez.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 (6 August)

Disney+ Series. The daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 (6 August)

Series. Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when a mysterious evil threatens to destroy Paris.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August)

Reservation Dogs. Image: FX/Hulu. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Series. Comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 (6 August)

Documentary Series. An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Documentary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (8 August)

Comedy Special. In his second hourlong standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph Barbosa shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.

Eredivisie (9 August)

Dutch Football League.

